Lunit to Power Germany's Largest Private Radiology Network with AI Imaging

The five-year framework agreement covers phased rollout of Lunit's AI suite—including chest X-ray, mammography, tomosynthesis, and fracture detection—across 79 Starvision sites

SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced a strategic partnership with Starvision Service GmbH, Germany's largest private radiology network. Through a newly signed framework agreement, Lunit's AI imaging solutions will be deployed across Starvision's expansive network of radiological practices.

Executives from Lunit and Starvision Service GmbH commemorate the signing of a supply agreement at the recent European Congress of Radiology (ECR 2025). From left to right: Dominik Guenzel, Regional Manager for DACH and Scandinavia at Lunit; Uwe Pfeifer, CEO of Starvision; Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit; and Teri Thomas, Chief Business Officer at Lunit. (Photo: Lunit)

Starvision operates 79 locations across seven German federal states, delivering services in radiology, nuclear medicine, and radiation therapy. As a recognized leader in the DACH healthcare market, Starvision is known for its commitment to digital transformation, operational excellence, and high-quality patient care.

Under the agreement, Starvision will adopt several of Lunit's AI solutions, including:

Lunit INSIGHT CXR: AI-based chest X-ray analysis

Lunit INSIGHT MMG: Mammography analysis solution

Lunit INSIGHT DBT: Digital breast tomosynthesis interpretation

RBfracture: AI-driven fracture detection

The first commercial deployments are already underway—including use of Lunit INSIGHT MMG at Radiologische Allianz in Hamburg, supporting the Hamburg breast cancer screening program under the Starvision network. Together with deployments at Die Radiologie, a major regional hospital group operating over 20 medical sites across Bavaria, Lunit's solutions are now supporting approximately 120,000 breast cancer screenings and diagnoses annually across the two institutions.

The five-year framework agreement allows additional Starvision locations—and newly affiliated practices—to join at any time, enabling broad scalability across the network. New deployments and clinical trials are already in progress, with individual agreements being signed across Starvision's entities as part of a phased implementation plan. Beyond Starvision, several other healthcare providers across Germany have also expressed interest, reflecting the expanding demand for AI-driven imaging solutions.

"Lunit's AI solutions support our radiologists in delivering fast and accurate diagnoses. This strengthens diagnostic confidence and gives us more time to focus on what truly matters: the individual care of our patients," said Uwe Pfeifer, CEO of Starvision Service GmbH.

"Partnering with Starvision accelerates our vision of bringing AI-powered precision diagnostics into everyday clinical practice," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Together, we are advancing a new era of radiology where technology enhances the expertise of physicians, delivering better outcomes for millions of patients in Germany and beyond."

The partnership supports both companies' vision of transforming healthcare through intelligent technology and setting new standards in radiology.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a global leader in AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. With a mission to conquer cancer through AI, Lunit develops AI-powered solutions for medical imaging and biomarker analysis to enable precise diagnosis and personalized treatment. Lunit's FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite supports cancer screening at over 4,800 medical institutions in more than 55 countries. Lunit clinical studies have been featured in top-tier journals—including The Lancet Digital Health and Journal of Clinical Oncology—and presented at major conferences such as ASCO and RSNA. Headquartered in Seoul with global offices, Lunit is driving the worldwide fight against cancer. Learn more at lunit.io .

