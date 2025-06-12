Lunit AI Used Again for Mass Screening During 2025 Hajj Season in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Government and Seha Virtual Hospital selected Lunit INSIGHT CXR to detect respiratory diseases among millions of pilgrims, supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 healthcare strategy

SEOUL, South Korea, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced that its AI-based chest X-ray analysis solution, Lunit INSIGHT CXR, was used again by the Saudi Government and Seha Virtual Hospital (SVH) to support large-scale screening during the 2025 Hajj season, which took place June 4–9.

Hajj is one of the world's largest annual mass gatherings, drawing over 2 million pilgrims from more than 160 countries. During this high-risk period, the Saudi health authorities prioritize early detection of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, and MERS. With hundreds of thousands of chest X-rays taken over just a few days, Lunit's AI successfully assisted healthcare teams on the ground by automatically analyzing chest X-rays to identify abnormalities, helping facilitate rapid triage and timely treatment.

"Managing health risks during Hajj requires speed, scale, and precision. That's exactly where our AI comes in—helping frontline teams detect potential issues faster and more reliably," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "We are honored to support the Kingdom's public health efforts during this critical event. Being selected again for this initiative reflects the strong trust we've built with Saudi Arabia's healthcare leaders and highlights how AI can make a real difference in the field."

This marks another milestone in Lunit's ongoing collaboration with Seha Virtual Hospital, the world's largest virtual hospital and a central component of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 digital healthcare transformation. Lunit INSIGHT CXR was previously validated and integrated into SVH's national screening program in July 2023, with plans to expand across more than 170 medical sites in the Kingdom.

By participating in one of the most logistically demanding health operations in the world, Lunit continues to grow its presence in the Middle East, where the demand for scalable AI tools is rapidly increasing.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a global leader in AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. With a mission to conquer cancer through AI, Lunit develops AI-powered solutions for medical imaging and biomarker analysis to enable precise diagnosis and personalized treatment. Lunit's FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite supports cancer screening at over 4,800 medical institutions in more than 55 countries. Lunit clinical studies have been featured in top-tier journals—including The Lancet Digital Health and Journal of Clinical Oncology—and presented at major conferences such as ASCO and RSNA. Headquartered in Seoul with global offices, Lunit is driving the worldwide fight against cancer. Learn more at lunit.io .

