Lumen Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Broadcast Video Managed Services Recognition for Excellence in Purpose-Built Broadcast Reliability and Operational Efficiency

Recognized for delivering purpose-built broadcast services that enhance operational efficiency, reliability, and seamless end-to-end workflow integration.

SAN ANTONIO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Lumen has been given the 2026 North American Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the broadcast video managed services industry for its outstanding achievements in reliability, agility, performance optimization, customer trust, efficiency, automation, scalability, and sustained growth, driven in large part by its Vyvx Broadcast Solutions platform This recognition highlights Lumen's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

"Beyond connectivity, Lumen partners with a broad ecosystem of production, hyperscaler, monetization, and CDN partners to enable seamless, end-to-end broadcast pipelines. This ecosystem-centric approach reduces handoffs, improves workflow cohesion, and allows broadcasters to integrate transport, production, enrichment, and distribution more effectively," said Alaa Saayed, VP of Research of Digital Content Services at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on customer impact, reliability, automation, and connectivity, Lumen has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in its purpose-built broadcast portfolio have enabled it to scale effectively across North American markets. Innovation remains central to Lumen's approach. Its broadcast portfolio addresses the full spectrum of live media and content distribution needs, offering proactive monitoring, service assurance, AI-driven workflows, and high-performance network infrastructure.

Lumen differentiates itself through a broadcast-specialized operational model, anchored by its Vyvx platform, supported by dedicated broadcast operations teams that provide 24/7 monitoring and service assurance. Unlike general purpose enterprise networking adapted for media use, Vyvx is purpose-built for the unique demands of the media and entertainment industry. It is engineered to support the most performance-sensitive use cases – live sports, breaking news, remote production, and real-time collaboration – where latency, reliability, and operational precision are non-negotiable. This approach ensures consistent, broadcast-grade performance across time-sensitive live events, while enabling standardized, repeatable workflows that allow broadcasters to scale efficiently while maintaining predictable performance and quality.

Lumen's unwavering commitment to customer experience is reflected in its ability to simplify complex broadcast environments. By consolidating fragmented workflows into a unified, purpose-built solution, the company reduces deployment timelines, enhances operational visibility, and improves overall efficiency. Its emphasis on automation and AI-driven workflows enables faster decision-making and optimized resource utilization, delivering measurable value to customers.

Frost & Sullivan commends Lumen for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the broadcast video managed services industry and driving tangible results at scale.

"Lumen Vyvx is purpose‑built for live broadcast and the most-watched sporting events in the world, where reliability and low latency are non‑negotiable. We have been delivering some of the most impactful events for more than 35 years" said Rick Gibson, Vice President Media and Entertainment / Vyvx Broadcast Solutions at Lumen."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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