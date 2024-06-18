Lucinity Recognized as One of the Top 100 AI Fintech Companies Globally

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucinity has been featured in the AIFinTech100 list for 2024, marking its recognition as one of the top AI companies in the financial services industry. The AIFinTech100 list, curated by industry experts, highlights the most innovative fintech companies globally. Lucinity was selected from over 2,000 fintech firms for its problem-solving, market potential, innovation, and customer engagement. Earlier this year, Lucinity was also highlighted as a RegTech100 company.

This recognition comes amid rapid AI adoption in fintech. According to Fintech Global, research predicts the AI market in fintech will grow from $42.83 billion to $44.08 billion by 2024, reaching $50.87 billion by 2029. Banks alone are expected to spend $4.9 billion on AI platforms by 2024, with a 21.8% annual growth rate since 2019.

Lucinity's inclusion in the AIFinTech100 list reflects its success in developing AI solutions that enhance efficiencies and cost savings for financial crime operations teams. Notably, Luci, the world's first Generative AI copilot for financial crime investigations, launched in 2023, leverages Microsoft OpenAI technologies to augment human analysts' capabilities, reducing investigation times from 3 hours to just 30 minutes.

Lucinity also recently launched Luci as a copilot plugin at Money20/20. Financial institutions are now able to integrate Luci with any web-based enterprise application including CRM systems, Case Manager systems, and Excel, delivering immediate ROI with zero upfront integration.

Security remains a significant challenge in AI adoption. Lucinity addresses this by partnering with Microsoft Azure develop a secure infrastructure. With a strong emphasis on compliance, Luci offers comprehensive auditability through its detailed Audit Log functionality.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), CEO of Lucinity, comments, "Being named in the AIFinTech100 showcases our impact amongst banks and fintech through advanced AI. It underscores our platform's ability to empower compliance teams, deliver ROI, and reduce operational costs."

Richard Sachar, Director of FinTech Global, added, "AI is revolutionizing financial services, increasing efficiencies and offering personalized products. This year's AIFinTech100 list includes top innovators transforming the industry with AI applications."

Lucinity's inclusion in the AIFinTech100 list for 2024 follows several achievements, including winning the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Sustainability and Social Impact and Partner of the Year - Iceland. Lucinity was also included in Chartis Research's FinCrime and Compliance 50 Ranking for 2024 and was recognized as the best tool for Workflow Automation.

