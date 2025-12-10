Lucinity Launches Human AI Powered FinCrime Operations and Appoints New CEO to Lead Next Chapter

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucinity, the Human AI company for financial crime prevention, today announced the launch of Human AI Powered FinCrime Operations, a managed service that allows financial institutions to adopt AI-driven FinCrime operations safely and without disruption. The company also announced the appointment of Daniel Pálmason as Chief Executive Officer, with founder Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK) transitioning to Executive Chairman.

Financial institutions across Europe face rising alert volumes, heavier documentation requirements, and growing regulatory expectations. While many want the benefits of AI, most struggle to adopt it due to legacy systems, governance constraints, and operational risk.

Lucinity's new service addresses this gap by taking on the FinCrime investigation workload under SLA, while institutions retain full control of governance, policies, thresholds, escalations, and SAR decisions. Human AI automates the repetitive analytical steps, gathering evidence, summarizing information, drafting narratives, while experienced investigators complete the work under the bank's standards. The model increases capacity, consistency, and transparency without requiring re-platforming or internal transformation.

"Banks want AI in principle, but most cannot adopt it in practice," said Kristjánsson, Founder and Executive Chairman. "Human AI Operations bridge that gap. We take on the operational load, and our customers stay in control. It is the next step in our mission to Make Money Good."

Leadership Transition

New CEO Daniel Pálmason previously served as Lucinity's Chief Operating Officer and was Lucinity's first customer as Chief Compliance Officer and MLRO at Kvika Bank.

"I believed in Lucinity long before I joined the company," said Pálmason. "FinCrime teams spend too much time on repetitive work. Human AI Operations give institutions a safe, transparent way to benefit from AI without losing oversight or governance."

GK will continue guiding Lucinity's long-term vision, innovation, and strategic partnerships as Executive Chairman.

Strengthened Board and Nordic Momentum

Lucinity has expanded its Board of Directors with Kristian Nygaard Johansen and Bragi Fjalldal, alongside support from Eric from byFounders. The board brings deep experience in scaling Nordic financial and technology companies.

"There is clear demand from Nordic institutions for a safe and transparent way to adopt AI in FinCrime operations," said Kristian. "The region's regulatory environment favors explainability and strong governance, and Lucinity's Human AI model fits that mindset."

Nordics First

Human AI Powered FinCrime Operations will launch first in the Nordics, a region defined by transparency, human oversight, and responsible AI adoption. Lucinity will continue investing in its broader Human AI platform, including the Luci AI Agent, Case Manager, and Transaction Monitoring, while expanding operational capabilities over time.

About Lucinity

Lucinity is the Human AI company making financial crime prevention faster, smarter, and more human. Built in Iceland and trusted across the Nordics and Europe, Lucinity blends explainable AI with operational excellence to help institutions increase capacity and strengthen oversight without giving up control.

Lucinity. We Make Money Good.

www.lucinity.com

hello@lucinity.com

