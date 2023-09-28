Lucid Motors Opens New Retail Studio in Düsseldorf, Germany

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced the official opening of its latest European retail location in Düsseldorf, Germany. The Düsseldorf Studio is Lucid's fifth retail space in Europe and second in Germany.

Located in the heart of Düsseldorf on the iconic Königsallee, the newest studio marks Lucid's growing footprint in Europe and commitment to delivering exceptional electric vehicles across Germany.

"We are delighted to open our second Studio in Germany, a country with a passion for cars and the environment," said Zak Edson, Vice President of Sales and Service, Lucid Group. "The reception we received after the opening of our first store in Munich confirmed that German customers are ready for Lucid. The Autobahn-tuned Lucid Air has exceptional range, unique design, incredible performance, and superior charging times. We look forward to sharing it with the Düsseldorf community."*

Visitors are welcome to join us at the Lucid Düsseldorf Studio on Friday, 29 September, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening. Test drives can be arranged in advance by contacting the Studio directly.

Experience the Lucid Air

Every Lucid Studio offers the customer a close insight into the award-winning Lucid Air, underscoring the company's unique design aesthetic and providing an opportunity to learn more about Lucid's products and technology, designed and engineered in California.

About the Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Assembled at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Lucid Düsseldorf Studio

Königsallee 90

40212 Düsseldorf

+49 230 21 88 43 09

lucidmotors.com

