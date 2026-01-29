Lucid Air Achieves Longest Range at NAF Winter Test 2026

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, announced that one of its vehicles achieved the longest range in this year's Norges Automobil-Forbund (NAF) Winter Test "El Prix." A Lucid Air Grand Touring1 covered an incredible range of 520 kilometers during the coldest NAF Winter Test ever recorded, with temperatures dropping to minus 31 degrees Celsius on snowy roads. The journey was conducted without charging stops from Norway's capital, Oslo, to the scenic highlands, including city traffic, mountain roads, highways, and secondary roads. The next closest contender achieved a range of 421 kilometers.

"We are proud to be part of the NAF Winter Test for the first time. I believe it's fair to say that the Lucid Air Grand Touring is the king of range – even under extreme winter conditions," said Lawrence Hamilton, President of Europe at Lucid. "This test offers valuable insights into real-world EV performance and highlights our remarkable progress in electric vehicle development. Achieving this milestone in some of the most challenging conditions underscores Lucid's relentless pursuit of efficiency and innovation."

At the heart of the Lucid Air Grand Touring lies Lucid's advanced proprietary electric powertrain technology. With a WLTP range of up to 960 kilometers and a combined consumption of 13.5 kWh/100 km, the Lucid Air Grand Touring is the benchmark in its segment. Delivering impressive 611 kW (831 PS), the sedan reaches a top speed of 270 kilometers per hour. Thanks to its fast-charging capability, the battery can gain up to 400 kilometers of range in just 16 minutes. Designed to comfortably seat up to five passengers, the Lucid Air Grand Touring offers a spacious and refined interior crafted from high-quality materials.

In summer 2025, the Lucid Air Grand Touring already set the new range record at the NAF Summer Test, achieving an impressive 828.6 kilometers and surpassing the previous record of 672 kilometers established in 2023. Lucid Air Grand Touring also holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the 'Longest journey by an electric car on a single charge', covering an extraordinary 1,205 kilometers – conducted in July 2025.

Twice a year, NAF and Motor, Norway's leading automotive magazine, test the range and charging speed of electric cars under typical Nordic conditions. Known as "El Prix", this is the world's largest real-world EV evaluation. All vehicles begin the test fully charged and follow a route that includes urban areas, motorways, and rural roads at the end. The test starts in Oslo, continues through Lillehammer and Dombås, and the final stretch between Hjerkinn and Rondane Gjestegård is repeated until the vehicle can no longer maintain the speed limit. A total of 24 vehicles took part in this years' NAF Winter Test.

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factories in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

1) Lucid Air Grand Touring 611 kW (831 PS), WLTP: 817 - 960 km combined range, 0 g CO₂/km, 16.0 - 13.5 kWh/100 km.

The values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure). The energy consumption and range of the vehicle in actual operation depend on various factors, including the installation of aftermarket equipment and accessories as well as by weather and traffic conditions and personal driving behavior.

