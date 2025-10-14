Lucid Air Sapphire wins German Performance Car of the Year 2026 Award

MUNICH, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that the Lucid Air Sapphire1 is the winner of the 2026 German Performance Car of the Year in this year's edition of the prestigious GCOTY (German Car of the Year) Awards. The Lucid Air Sapphire is the world's first fully electric luxury super-sports sedan, achieving 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds, with a top speed of 330 km/h. It delivers 1,251 PS, a WLTP range of 694 kilometers on a single charge, and an energy consumption of 19,1 kWh/100 km. Representing an extraordinary fusion of capabilities, the Lucid Air Sapphire is not only a groundbreaking performance vehicle but also a refined long-distance tourer, offering generous space for passengers and luggage, making it as practical as it is powerful.

"We are honored to receive the German Performance Car of the Year Award for the Lucid Air Sapphire, which reinforces our belief that it is the most well-rounded and versatile high-performance EV," said Lawrence Hamilton, President of Europe at Lucid. "The technology that underpins Air Sapphire enables an unsurpassed blend of performance, agility, and versatility. The result is an extreme performance car that offers delightful responsiveness and everyday practicality."

"With three state-of-the-art electric motors – all developed and manufactured in-house by Lucid – Lucid Air Sapphire reaches an entirely new level of performance. This achievement is once again validated by the honor of receiving the German Performance Car of the Year Award," notes Eric Bach, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid. "And because a three-motor Lucid Air was always part of the development program, it retains all the strengths of Lucid Air variants already on the market – including limo-like rear legroom, a voluminous trunk and frunk, and impressive efficiency."

The German Car of the Year Award is a prestigious automotive prize awarded by a jury of 30 independent top-level automotive journalists and experts. It is dedicated to recognizing and inspiring excellence and innovation across the industry. The best new automotive releases are selected based on twelve criteria such as innovation, design, driving pleasure, emotional appeal, and quality. Each segment's winner is selected by jury members who have driven and evaluated the eligible vehicles. The 'Performance' category includes all new sports cars, roadsters, and high-performance variants of existing models.

"By winning the 'Performance' segment at the German Car Awards, the Lucid Air Sapphire proves it meets the highest expectations of experts in Germany's demanding autobahn market. Congratulations to Lucid on the success of this groundbreaking electric sedan in its most advanced form," said Jens Meiners, co-founder of the GCOTY (German Car of the Year).

Lucid Air Sapphire: Game-Changing Electric Performance

As the ultimate fusion of leading-edge technology, refined design, and on-road versatility, the Air Sapphire elevates electric performance to new heights – marking a monumental step forward in automotive innovation.

With a range that defies expectations, the Lucid Air Sapphire achieves a WLTP range of 694 kilometers on a single charge, setting the standard for performance EV capabilities. It has a three-motor powertrain, all developed and manufactured in-house, which produces a total of 1,251 PS and 1,940 Nm of torque. Thanks to the enhanced power delivery provided by its twin rear-drive unit, the Sapphire can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds.

The retail price of the Lucid Air Sapphire is 250,000 Euros fully equipped in Germany with leasing options for business customers from 2,900 Euros2 incl. VAT per month.

For more details about Lucid Motors and its products, visit the official Lucid website: https://lucidmotors.com/

High-resolution images of the Lucid Air Sapphire and the Award Ceremony are available here: https://spgroup.box.com/s/llhu4u3pmf3uaa39qbv69m84hzpmfj20

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

1) Lucid Air Sapphire: 920 kW (1,251 PS), WLTP: 694 km combined range, 0 g CO₂/km, 19,1 kWh/100 km.

The values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure). The energy consumption and range of the vehicle in actual operation depend on various factors, including the installation of aftermarket equipment and accessories as well as by weather and traffic conditions and personal driving behavior.

2) Non-binding leasing example with mileage billing for business customers of Lucid Financial Services, CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Germany Branch, Salzstraße 138, 74076 Heilbronn, for the Lucid Air Sapphire, total vehicle price €210,084.03 including delivery costs, leasing down payment €3,163.86, total mileage (km) 30,000, term 36 months, monthly rate €2,999.00. All euro amounts are exclusive of currently applicable VAT. Lucid Group Inc. has no corporate affiliation with CA Auto Bank or its subsidiaries. All financial products are offered by CA Auto Bank. Offer valid until 12/31/2025.

All names, images, and logos identifying Lucid are registered trademarks of Lucid Group Inc., whose use is permitted to CA Auto Bank S.p.A. and CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Germany Branch. Sole shareholder of CA Auto Bank S.p.A. and its branches is CA Consumer Finance S.A. CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Germany Branch provides financial services under the name "Lucid Financial Services" as a cross-border service provider pursuant to § 53b KWG and is subject to supervision by the competent authorities in Italy.

