LUCID GRAVITY NOW AVAILABLE FOR ORDER IN SAUDI ARABIA

Lucid Gravity is the first SUV that truly compromises nothing: an unprecedented combination of comfort and space, ride and handling, practicality and range

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring: All-wheel drive, 828 horsepower , and over 700 km * of projected range on a single charge

, * of projected range on a single charge Available for configuration in Saudi Arabia via company studio and website (LINK) now

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, announced that the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is now available to order in Saudi Arabia at Lucid locations and online via the Lucid Saudi Arabia website. The Lucid Gravity Touring trim is expected to be available to order in the following weeks.

Lucid Gravity

The Grand Touring delivers an exceptional combination of sophistication, versatility, interior space, and range, making it the perfect choice for discerning customers across the Kingdom, who can now select vehicle configurations.

"The Lucid Gravity is the world's most advanced SUV and we are delighted to bring it to the Kingdom," said Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director Middle East at Lucid. "It provides a sophisticated space for up to seven adults, game-changing versatility, and an unparalleled driving experience. Best of all, it is available for order in Saudi Arabia via the company studios and website right now."

Lucid Gravity is a groundbreaking new class of SUV, conceived from the ground up without compromise. Enabled by Lucid's revolutionary technology, Lucid Gravity provides the interior space and practicality of a full-size SUV within the exterior footprint of a mid-size SUV.

Lucid Gravity Variants & Options

The full Lucid Gravity product line includes Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, starting at SAR 487,715, equipped with dual electric motors delivering 828 horsepower and over 700* kilometers of projected range on a single charge.

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring can be configured in two exterior colors, including the launch color Aurora Green Metallic, and with a variety of wheel designs and sizes ranging from 22 and 23 inches. The standard Stealth Appearance features dark polished and painted finishes on exterior surfaces and trim. For those who prefer brighter trim, the optional Platinum Appearance applies a silver luster to exterior accents and trim.

The Lucid Gravity is offered with five interior themes, each of which incorporates sustainable and premium materials to evoke a different part of the world-renowned state of California's iconic landscape. The Mojave theme, available in standard PurLuxe and premium PurLuxe versions, evokes the Mojave Desert with bio-PVC upholstery and black ash or walnut wood trim. The Yosemite PurLuxe Premium captures the spirit of Yosemite National Park with light, earth-toned upholstery and black and walnut wood accents.

The Tahoe and Ojai themes, both featuring Nappa leather and premium natural grain leather on heated and ventilated 18-way power front seats with massage, draw inspiration from Lake Tahoe and the Ojai Valley, respectively. Tahoe incorporates walnut burl wood and eco-friendly suede-like accents, while Ojai features deep terracotta leather tones, carbon oak wood, and similar suede-like details. All themes emphasize luxurious comfort and environmental consciousness.

The Lucid Gravity comes standard with two rows of seats for up to five occupants. An optional three-row version seats up to seven adults with ample space still available for cargo.

Wheels and Tires

Staggered 20" front / 21" rear Voyager design, Onyx Grey, all-season tires

Staggered 21" front / 22" rear Orion design, all-season tires (optional)

Staggered 22" front / 23" rear Aether design, high-performance summer tires (optional)

Specifications

PROJECTED RANGE

Projected over 700 km per charge (Official WLTP estimates to be provided when available.

PERFORMANCE:

0-100 km/h: 3.5 secs

SEATING: up to Five or seven seats (depending on configuration)

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

Media Contact

lucid@bcw-global.com

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the plans and expectations with respect to the Memorandum of Understanding between Lucid and EVIQ, potential benefits of the partnership, and the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Lucid's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

*Disclaimer: Manufacturer's projected range for GT when equipped with 20/21" wheels and configured as 2-row, 5-seat vehicle. WLTP estimates will be provided when available. Please be advised that weather, road conditions, driving behaviors and the addition of aftermarket accessories can affect the specified range. Actual results will vary

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614735/Red_LM24_Gravity_Aurora_1905_v2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080273/LucidMotors_Logo.jpg