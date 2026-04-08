SINGAPORE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LRQA brought its cybersecurity expertise to the APAC Cyber Summit 2026 in Singapore, joining senior leaders from across the region to address one of the most pressing challenges today: staying resilient in the face of rapidly evolving cyber threats.

LRQA Amplifies Industrial and Cyber Resilience in APAC at CS4CA Summit 2026

"Cyber risk is no longer only an IT issue but a strategic business challenge," said Rob Bone, VP Cyber for APAC at LRQA. "Organisations must embed resilience into their OT environment and risk programmes, anticipate emerging threats, and build confidence across their digital ecosystems. At LRQA, we partner with clients to deliver intelligence led cybersecurity strategies that are both actionable and tailored to their business context."

LRQA's participation at the summit highlighted its award-winning cybersecurity portfolio, supporting organisations in identifying, prioritising, and mitigating risk across increasingly complex and interconnected environments, including critical operational systems.

Key LRQA Capabilities for IT & OT Resilience Include:

OT Security & Compliance Integration – Expert alignment with global industrial standards, including IEC 62443 and ISO/IEC 27001, ensuring robust governance across cyber-physical systems.

– Expert alignment with global industrial standards, including IEC 62443 and ISO/IEC 27001, ensuring robust governance across cyber-physical systems. Threat Intelligence & Attack Surface Management – Identifying emerging threats and mapping the expanding digital footprint of interconnected industrial assets.

– Identifying emerging threats and mapping the expanding digital footprint of interconnected industrial assets. Specialised Penetration Testing & Red Teaming – Simulating real-world attacks in both corporate and production environments to uncover vulnerabilities without disrupting critical processes.

– Simulating real-world attacks in both corporate and production environments to uncover vulnerabilities without disrupting critical processes. Managed Detection & Response (MDR) – 24/7 monitoring tailored to detect anomalies within complex industrial networks and advanced persistent threats.

– 24/7 monitoring tailored to detect anomalies within complex industrial networks and advanced persistent threats. Incident Response & Recovery – Rapid containment and forensic investigation to minimize downtime and ensure a safe return to operations after a cyber event.

Event discussions emphasised a clear shift from reactive cybersecurity to proactive resilience engineering, particularly within OT environments where downtime, safety, and operational disruption have direct real-world consequences. Leaders highlighted the need for greater visibility across industrial assets, improved segmentation between IT and OT networks, and risk-informed decision-making.

LRQA's approach combines deep technical expertise with assurance-led insight, enabling organisations to secure both digital and physical operations. By bridging the gap between IT and OT security, LRQA helps clients build sustainable cyber resilience that aligns with business objectives while safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Learn more about LRQA's tailored cybersecurity services and how we can help your organisation strengthen resilience at Cyber Security Services | LRQA.

About LRQA

From certification and cybersecurity to safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. We design smart, scalable solutions, built around your business – tailored to help you prepare, prevent and protect against risk. Our innovative risk management portfolio helps shape a stronger and more secure future for your business. With decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground teams across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, we support over 61,000 clients in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Hasan Surve

Regional Marketing Manager – APAC, LRQA

hasan.surve@lrqa.com

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