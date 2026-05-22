KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With AI rapidly reshaping the digital risk landscape, LRQA reinforced the importance of responsible AI governance and evidence-based cybersecurity strategies during CyberSecMY 2026.

Across two days of discussions with Southeast Asia's cybersecurity and business leaders at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur, LRQA shared practical approaches to helping organisations strengthen resilience while enabling innovation at scale.

LRQA Calls for Stronger AI Governance and Cyber Resilience Frameworks at CyberSecMY 2026

At the conference, LRQA showcased three key focus areas designed to help businesses build long-term digital resilience:

ISO 42001 Advisory Services – Supporting organisations in implementing the world's first international standard for AI Management Systems (AIMS), helping businesses deploy AI responsibly while managing privacy, security, and governance risks.

– Supporting organisations in implementing the world's first international standard for AI Management Systems (AIMS), helping businesses deploy AI responsibly while managing privacy, security, and governance risks. AI-Driven Penetration Testing – Demonstrating how machine-assisted testing can proactively identify vulnerabilities and strengthen cyber defence against increasingly sophisticated threats.

– Demonstrating how machine-assisted testing can proactively identify vulnerabilities and strengthen cyber defence against increasingly sophisticated threats. Integrated Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Services – Helping enterprises align regulatory requirements with broader business risk strategies to drive resilience and operational confidence.

The strong interest in AI governance and cyber resilience throughout the event reflects a growing regional focus on building trusted, secure, and compliant digital ecosystems. As organisations continue to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, demand is increasing for structured frameworks that support both innovation and operational assurance.

Following the event, LRQA is continuing its regional advisory efforts through consultations focused on AI readiness assessments, GRC optimisation, and advanced cybersecurity testing programmes.

For more information about LRQA's cybersecurity and assurance services, visit LRQA.

About LRQA

From certification and cybersecurity to safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. We design smart, scalable solutions, built around your business – tailored to help you prepare, prevent and protect against risk. Our innovative risk management portfolio helps shape a stronger and more secure future for your business. With decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground teams across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, we support over 61,000 clients in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/

Further information

For more information, please contact:

Hasan Surve

Regional Marketing Manager – APAC, LRQA

hasan.surve@lrqa.com

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