Low-light Imaging Market Worth $18.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Low-Light Imaging Market by Technology (CCD, and CMOS), Application (Photography, Monitoring, Inspection & Detection, and Security & Surveillance), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Low-Light Imaging Market is expected to be worth USD 10.0 billion in 2019 and reach USD 18.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2024. The growth of this market can be attributed to the high adoption of low-light imaging technology in consumer electronics, especially in smartphones.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=24403099

CMOS segment to hold the largest share of low-light imaging market in 2019

By technology, the CMOS segment will lead the low-light imaging market in 2019. The dominant position of CMOS technology can be credited to its growing popularity owing to its various advantages over CCD technology. The CMOS technology-based low-light image sensors are rapidly replacing CCD technology-based low-light image sensors in the majority of applications such as photography, and security and surveillance; as a result of which, the demand for CCD technology-based image sensors has been decreasing.

The market for automotive vertical to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The low-light imaging market for automotive vertical is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for automotive ADAS is one of the main factors boosting the growth of the low-light imaging market for the automotive vertical. Dash cameras, front-view machine vision cameras, rear-view mirrors with cameras, camera monitor systems, and 360-degree surround-view cameras are among a few of the systems used in cars wherein low-light image sensors find applications.

APAC expected to hold the largest share of low-light imaging market in 2019

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the low-light imaging market in 2019. China and India are the key countries contributing to the growth of the low-light imaging market in APAC. North America is expected to account for the second-largest share of the low-light imaging market throughout the forecast period. Industrial, commercial, & residential infrastructure and automotive are the key verticals which are generating high demand for low-light imaging devices in this region.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Low-Light Imaging Market"

34 – Tables

42 – Figures

160 – Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=24403099

A few key players operating in the low-light imaging market are Sony (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), ON Semiconductor (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), OmniVision Technologies (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), and Panasonic (Japan).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Image Sensor Market by Technology (CMOS, CCD), Processing Type (2D, and 3D), Spectrum (Visible, and Non- Visible), Array Type (Linear, and Area), Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

CMOS Image Sensor Market by Technology (CMOS and Others), Specification, Wafer & Sensor Size, Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Entertainment, & Security & Surveillance), and Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/low-light-imaging-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/low-light-imaging.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets