Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low GI rice market size is expected to reach USD 4.60 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The growing diabetic population across the globe is a crucial factor for market growth. Moreover, shifting consumer preferences towards healthy food products for a healthy lifestyle are expected to open new opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, among the working-class and old age populations, is a key factor for the industry growth

The online retail segment was the largest distribution channel with a share of more than 55.0% in 2019. The low GI food products, especially rice, have limited product visibility and the market is also in a nascent stage. Hence, manufacturers in the market are targeting customers through social media, e-commerce websites, and other digital advertisement agencies

The hypermarket and supermarket distribution channel segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. With the increasing demand for diabetic food, customers across the globe are increasingly adopting low GI food products, especially rice

The Asia Pacific was the largest regional market, accounting for a share of more than 50.0% in 2019. China and India are the two largest populated nations as well as the largest producers of rice in the world.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Low GI Rice Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online Retail), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/low-glycemic-index-rice-market

The Glycemic Index (GI) of rice or any food is a relative ranking based on the rise of glucose level in the blood within two hours after consuming food. The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and blood pressure, is fueling the demand for low GI rice and other food products. Moreover, fluctuating diet patterns, negligible physical activity, and junk food dependence increase the diabetic population across the globe.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for low GI rice, accounting for a share of more than 50.0% in 2019. The diabetic population in the region is continuously rising in some of the major economies and highly populated nations, such as India. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, the global diabetes prevalence in 2019 was 9.3% (463 million people), which is likely to rise to 10.2% (578 million) by 2030 and 10.9% (700 million) by 2045. Such prevalence of the disease is propelling the demand for low GI food products, especially rice.

Grand View Research has segmented the global low GI rice market on the basis of the distribution channel and region:

Low GI Rice Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hypermarket & Supermarket



Online Retail



Others

Low GI Rice Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



Australia





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Low GI Rice Market

Ricegrowers Limited



Nestiva Green LLP



Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.



SDLG Radiant Private Limited



Sugar Watchers



First Choice Foods Pvt. Ltd.

