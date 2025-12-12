London Interdisciplinary School Outpaces Russell Group Averages for Graduate Outcomes In 2025

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With 33% fewer graduate roles advertised in the UK last year and applications per vacancy hitting a record 140, competition for early-career jobs has never been tougher. Against this backdrop, the London Interdisciplinary School (LIS) – the UK's first new university with degree-awarding powers since Warwick – reports that 87% of its BASc graduates are now in skilled employment or further study, outperforming the 80% Russell Group average.

LIS graduates have joined a wide range of organisations, including KPMG, Zinc VC, AI Element and multiple government departments. Others are working in social innovation, policy and education, or have founded start-ups. Around one in five have progressed to postgraduate study at institutions such as UCL, the Royal College of Art, King's College London and UCL's Advanced Materials Science programme.

In a market where only 49% of employers consider graduates "career ready" at hire, according to the ISE Development Survey 2024, LIS embeds professional practice throughout its degree. Some 84% of LIS graduates completed at least one internship during their studies, responding directly to employer demand, with 74% saying internship experience significantly improves workplace capability. This approach helps students build applied judgement, communication and collaboration skills.

LIS graduates are not only securing skilled roles at higher rates than the Russell Group average, they are also entering a broader range of sectors aligned with the UK's Industrial Strategy. Compared with Russell Group graduates, LIS alumni are more likely to work in business and consulting (29% vs 22%), research and data (15% vs 9%) and sustainability and ESG (13% vs 4%), with strong representation in tech and software, government and policy, and entrepreneurship.

As AI-driven change reshapes the labour market, LIS integrates data, technology and ethics across its curriculum. Students explore the societal implications of emerging technologies as well as their practical applications, preparing them to contribute to innovation responsibly.

