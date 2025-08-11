Just 1 in 4 UK workers say their CEO has an AI strategy according to the LIS, as Britain's leading challenger university launches a new MBA to close the leadership gap in automation, trust and complexity

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI adoption is accelerating across the UK, with more than half of private sector firms now using AI tools. But while implementation surges, leadership is falling behind. Just 1% of organisations have successfully scaled AI – and most cite a lack of internal leadership strategy as the primary blocker. As a result, the World Economic Forum has projected a UK productivity shortfall of over £60 billion.

New data from the Citizen CEO Index, commissioned by the London Interdisciplinary School (LIS) – the UK's leading challenger university – reveals only 24% of UK employees believe their CEO has a clear AI, automation or data strategy – despite it being a top priority for almost half a million workers. The result is a growing disconnect between digital ambition and credible leadership.

The Index outlines a new mandate for leadership in the age of AI:

49% of CEOs say AI adaptability is a critical hiring prerequisite

35% of workers are already future-proofing their careers against automation

67% of employees want CEOs to prioritise moral leadership over profit

31% say their CEO doesn't understand modern societal issues

28% say their CEO or employer behaves unethically

41% say traditional business schools are no longer relevant

Despite surging AI adoption, only 29% of UK employers encourage AI use, and just 37% offer training. Globally, only 2% of enterprises are considered AI-ready, underlining a clear need for leadership education that addresses both technological and ethical complexity.

A new kind of leadership education

In response, LIS is launching a new MBA programme, designed for an era defined by AI, ambiguity and accountability. The curriculum embeds ethical systems thinking, AI governance and interdisciplinary leadership, preparing professionals to rebuild trust, respond to technological shifts, and lead through complexity.

The LIS MBA is tailored to professionals operating at the intersection of policy, technology, and business – where traditional education falls short.

Ed Fidoe, CEO of LIS:



"We're credentialing leaders who know how to optimise systems – but not how to understand them. The MBA was designed for stable markets and siloed departments. That's not the world we live in anymore. This isn't about ideology – it's about credibility."

