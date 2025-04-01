London Blockchain Series announces first Finance Summit in partnership with Clifford Chance

Unlocking the blockchain advantage for Financial Services

Leading global financial services providers to share insights and experience

LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain events series will be hosting its first Finance Summit in partnership with Clifford Chance, Tokenovate, Global Digital Finance and European Blockchain Association. The groundbreaking event set for 3 June 2025 in Canary Wharf, London will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers at the intersection of blockchain technology and finance.

As the financial sector continues to evolve amidst rapid technological advancements, this summit presents a unique opportunity to explore how blockchain is reshaping the future of finance.

From revolutionising payment systems to transforming asset management, delegates will experience a day of insightful discussions, networking, and hands-on learning, all designed to equip them with the knowledge and connections necessary to thrive in this dynamic landscape.

The panel discussions will cover key topics, including:

How blockchain is revolutionising payments, asset management, and operational resilience

Comprehensive guide to regulatory changes across the UK, EU, and US and the impact on the finance industry

The rise of digital currencies, stablecoins, and CBDCs, and what they mean for different organisations

How to integrate blockchain with legacy financial systems and measure real ROI

Alex Stein, Conference Director, London Blockchain said, "Blockchain is no longer just a buzzword; it is actively and rapidly transforming the way financial services operate, from payments to regulatory compliance. Blockchain is reshaping finance, and this summit will focus on what really matters to anyone in the financial sector such as real-world impact and the future of financial services. The summit will be a day of practical insights, actionable strategies, and real-world case studies."

The summit will feature spokespeople from major global organisations, including:

Paul Landless, Partner at Clifford Chance

Sabih Behzad , Managing Director, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies Transformation at Deutsche Bank

, Managing Director, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies Transformation at Bilal Jafar, Hedge Fund & Crypto Correspondent at Dow Jones

Emma Lovett , Executive Director – Markets DLT at J.P. Morgan

, Executive Director – Markets DLT at Konstantinos Adamos , Group Lead Legal Counsel at Revolut

The full day session, which is free to register, will provide a unique opportunity to learn from industry pioneers driving blockchain adoption and discover how blockchain enhances transparency, compliance and efficiency and can transform the financial system to meet future demands. Representatives from Vodafone, Credit Suisse, Schroders and UBS amongst others will also be speaking at the event.

Interested parties can register for a complimentary pass to attend this innovative event that will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers at the intersection of blockchain technology and finance.

About the London Blockchain Conference:

UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.