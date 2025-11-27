Logistics & Transportation Market worth $23.0 trillion in 2035 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global logistics spending is projected to reach from USD 9.4 trillion in 2024 to USD 23.0 trillion in 2035, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Browse 30 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 93 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Logistics & Transportation Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

Logistics & Transportation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2035

2024–2035 2024 Market Size: USD 9.4 trillion

USD 9.4 trillion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 23.0 trillion

USD 23.0 trillion CAGR (2025–2035): 8.4%

Logistics & Transportation Market Trends & Insights:

The logistics market is primarily driven by a surge in global trade volumes, rapid urbanization, and the expansion of e-commerce networks.

Transportation holds the highest share of total revenue.

Road (Trucking) holds a significant share among transportation modes.

China's logistics & transportation market witnesses tremendous growth.

The logistics market is primarily driven by a surge in global trade volumes, rapid urbanization, and the expansion of e-commerce networks. The proliferation of online retail and cross-border e-commerce has compelled companies to strengthen their last-mile and cross-docking capabilities, driving demand for efficient logistics systems. Additionally, digitalization and automation have transformed traditional supply chains into agile, data-driven ecosystems. Technologies such as IoT-enabled fleet tracking, warehouse automation, and AI-based route optimization are improving operational efficiency and lowering costs. The expansion of manufacturing hubs in emerging economies, along with government-led infrastructure projects such as smart ports, dedicated freight corridors, and multimodal transport systems, further stimulates market growth. Sustainability initiatives are also influencing logistics planning, with companies investing in electric fleets and green warehousing to reduce carbon footprints. Moreover, geopolitical shifts and the reconfiguration of global supply chains following the pandemic are encouraging the development of localized and resilient logistics frameworks.

Within the logistics & transportation market, the transportation segment holds the largest share of total revenue, mainly driven by the increasing movement of goods across domestic and international routes. The segment's dominance stems from the continuous rise in global trade, industrial production, and consumer demand that necessitate the physical movement of raw materials, components, and finished goods. Advancements in telematics, route planning, and real-time shipment tracking have increased transparency, further enabling transport operators to optimize fleet utilization and minimize idle time. The transportation sector's fundamental role in logistics operations, linking manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution, solidifies its revenue leadership. Growing demand for temperature-controlled transport for pharmaceuticals, perishables, and EV components also boosts this segment's profitability.

Road (Trucking) holds a significant share among transportation modes.

The road (trucking) segment holds the largest share among transportation modes due to its unmatched flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and extensive network connectivity. Trucks provide first-mile and last-mile delivery solutions, ensuring the seamless flow of goods between warehouses, ports, and retail outlets. Their ability to reach remote and rural areas gives them a competitive edge over air, rail, and maritime modes of transportation. Additionally, the expansion of highway infrastructure and the adoption of intelligent transport systems have improved road freight efficiency across regions. The rise of e-commerce and increased expectations for same-day delivery have further strengthened the dominance of road transport, as it enables faster and more responsive distribution. Technological innovations such as electric trucks, autonomous driving systems, and telematics-based fleet management are enhancing operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact. The adaptability of trucking for various freight types, from bulk goods to temperature-sensitive cargo, also adds to its market strength.

China's logistics & transportation market witnesses tremendous growth.

China holds the largest share in the global freight transportation market due to its vast industrial base, strong export ecosystem, and advanced logistics infrastructure. The country's manufacturing dominance, encompassing electronics, automotive, textiles, and heavy machinery, generates a substantial volume of inbound and outbound freight. Additionally, the government's continued investment in logistics modernization, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), high-speed rail freight corridors, and smart port expansion, has significantly boosted efficiency and connectivity. China's strategic location as a hub linking Asia, Europe, and Africa enhances its position as a global trade gateway. The rapid growth of e-commerce giants such as Alibaba and JD.com has also driven demand for high-frequency domestic and international freight movements. Moreover, the integration of digital technologies, including AI-driven supply chain platforms, autonomous trucking pilots, and blockchain-based customs systems, has optimized freight operations. With strong policy backing and technological innovation, China continues to dominate global freight transport capacity and throughput.

Top Companies in Logistics & Transportation Market:

The Top Companies in Logistics & Transportation Market are DHL Group (Germany), FedEx Express (US), Maersk (Denmark), JDL Group (U.S.), ShipBob (US), WebExpress (Russia), Blackbuck (India), Streebo (US), IBM, (US), and UPS (US), among others.

