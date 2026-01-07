Data Center Access Control Market worth $2.53 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the data center access control market is expected to grow from USD 1.55 billion in 2025 to USD 2.53 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Data Center Access Control Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.55 billion

USD 1.55 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.53 billion

USD 2.53 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 10.2%

Data Center Access Control Market Trends & Insights:

The data center access control market is growing as operators strengthen physical security to counter rising insider and intrusion risks. Data localization mandates, the spread of multi-tenant colocation facilities, and the adoption of AI-driven identity and monitoring systems are further accelerating the need for advanced and compliant access control solutions.

By data center type, Hyperscale data centers are expected to hold the largest share of the data center access control market in 2030.

By vertical, the commercial segment is expected to hold a significant market share of 38–42% by 2030.

By offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 30–35% of the data center access control market by 2030.

The data center access control market is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing construction of hyperscale and colocation facilities, rising cloud adoption, and growing demand for secure, high-availability infrastructure across the enterprise, government, and industrial sectors. Adoption of advanced security frameworks, multi-factor authentication, and AI-enabled monitoring solutions is accelerating the deployment of access control systems in data centers worldwide. Strong implementation is observed in hyperscale campuses, enterprise data hubs, colocation facilities, and edge computing sites, supported by stringent cybersecurity regulations, data protection mandates, and digital transformation initiatives. Data center access control solutions play a crucial role in preventing unauthorized entry, enhancing real-time surveillance, ensuring compliance, and facilitating centralized facility management.

Future growth opportunities are anchored in AI-powered identity verification, cloud-managed access solutions, mobile and biometric credentials, and next-generation smart locks. Integration with IoT sensors, video surveillance analytics, and intelligent monitoring platforms is driving adoption in both greenfield and retrofit projects. The rapid expansion of data center infrastructure globally, combined with strong collaboration among technology vendors, operators, and regulatory bodies, is expected to significantly propel the data center access control market over the next decade.

The hosted access control as a service (ACaaS) segment is projected to account for the largest market share in 2025 within the data center access control market, due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency compared to traditional on-premises solutions. ACaaS enables data center operators to manage access control systems via cloud-based platforms, reducing the need for extensive local infrastructure, hardware maintenance, and IT resources. This model provides real-time monitoring, remote management, and centralized control across multiple facilities, which is particularly beneficial for organizations operating hyperscale, colocation, or geographically dispersed data centers. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, digital transformation initiatives, and security modernization in enterprise and government sectors is accelerating demand for hosted access control solutions. Moreover, ACaaS supports advanced features such as AI-driven authentication, mobile credentials, role-based access, and analytics-driven insights, enhancing overall security and operational efficiency. Vendors offering subscription-based pricing models further drive adoption, making hosted access control a preferred choice for cost-conscious and security-focused data center operators.

The residential vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The residential vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the data center access control market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, smart home technologies, and managed IT solutions by individual households and residential communities. With the increasing reliance on digital platforms for entertainment, work-from-home setups, and personal data storage, secure access to residential data centers has become crucial. Data center operators are increasingly providing tailored access control solutions for residential applications, including AI-driven authentication, biometric verification, mobile credentials, and cloud-managed systems, ensuring both convenience and security for end-users. Additionally, the proliferation of multi-dwelling units, gated communities, and luxury residences is driving demand for centralized monitoring and remote access management. Regulatory frameworks for data protection, coupled with heightened awareness of cyber and physical security threats, are further encouraging the adoption of advanced access control systems in the residential segment.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in in the data center access control companies include ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), dormakaba Group (Switzerland), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Allegion plc (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Suprema Inc. (South Korea), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Brivo Systems, LLC. (US), Salto Systems, S.L. (Spain), and IDEMIA (France).

