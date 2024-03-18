Locus Robotics Partners with John Lewis to Revolutionise Fulfilment Deployment at Milton Keynes Distribution Centre

Cutting-edge AMR robotic technology enhances operational efficiency and speeds order fulfilment at new state-of-the-art customer fulfilment centre.

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfilment warehouses, today announced its partnership with John Lewis & Partners following deployment of Locus AMRs at their distribution centre in Milton Keynes. This represents the first deployment of mobile robotics automation at John Lewis and the continued expansion of Locus Robotics' footprint in the UK. John Lewis has seen a 50% increase in their picking rates following the introduction of Locus on their site.

The LocusBots collaborate with partners at the site to improve productivity and efficiency in order fulfilment while also improving worker ergonomics and safety by eliminating unproductive walking time and the need to push heavy carts or lift items. The robotic fleet is helping John Lewis achieve greater throughput and accuracy as it scales up its ecommerce operations to meet rising customer demand.

"We are delighted to be working with John Lewis as they embark on their Robotics journey at their Fenny Lock Distribution & Fulfilment Centre," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Our LocusBots have proven their value time and again by enabling warehouses to easily double or triple productivity. We look forward to helping John Lewis leverage our cutting-edge robotics solution to enhance operations and ensure a positive customer experience."

"Locus stood out to us for their proven technology and their experience deploying in some of the world's most innovative facilities," said John Munnelly, Distribution Director at John Lewis. "The Locus solution has provided the performance levels and reliability we need to keep up with the increasing focus on efficiency and in support of our customer service standards."

The LocusBots enable partners to safely and efficiently fulfill ecommerce orders placed on JohnLewis.com for fast, accurate shipment to consumers. By optimising fulfilment workflows, the robotic solution enables the retailer to meet rising order volumes by empowering Partners with innovative automation tools that increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve workplace quality.

