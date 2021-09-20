Locus Robotics Acquires Waypoint Robotics

"Locus is the proven leader in the development of highly productive and innovative AMR technology that efficiently solves our customers' needs for total warehouse optimization," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "As order fulfillment and labor shortages continue to grow around the world, the acquisition of Waypoint Robotics will accelerate our ability to meet these global needs in just months rather than years, helping us drive the digital transformation of the warehouse."

The acquisition broadens the Locus product line of proven and powerful AMR solutions that address use cases from ecommerce, case-picking, and pallet-picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads and fulfillment modalities.

"Waypoint shares Locus's commitment to technology excellence in pursuit of customer success," said Jason Walker, CEO of Waypoint Robotics. "We're excited to contribute to the expansion of the Locus product family in order to deliver a broader range of solutions, as well as access to new market segments."

Waypoint's innovative Vector and MAV3K are industrial-strength, flexible mobile robot platforms that feature omnidirectional mobility, and can be fitted with a wide variety of modules and attachments, making them versatile and scalable for a host of applications. They are interoperable with other robots, and can easily communicate with machines and IoT devices throughout a facility.

DHL, the world's largest logistics company with over 1,400 warehouses and offices in more than 55 countries and territories, had recently signed a 2,000 bot deal with Locus as part of its efforts to digitalize its supply chain processes.

"DHL Supply Chain and Locus Robotics have established a productive partnership based on a highly successful integration of the Locus autonomous mobile robot solution into our customers' operations, and we value the emphasis they have placed on listening to our needs," said Sally Miller, CIO, DHL Supply Chain North America. "This acquisition, which adds a larger, heavier-weight autonomous robot capability to their portfolio, is a good reflection of how they continue to address the customer requirements at the heart of their strategy. I believe it will open up promising new opportunities in our partnership, support DHL's ongoing efforts to deploy technologies that improve our customers' supply chains, and contribute to the continued advancement of a competitive robotics market."

"Warehouses and fulfillment centers benefit by harnessing the strengths of humans and robots working in collaboration. These co-botic environments are further optimized when a range of differently 'skilled' AMRs are employed. With the acquisition of Waypoint Robotics, Locus Robotics is able to bring more capability to the fulfillment floor," said Jordan K. Speer, Research Manager, Global Supply Chains, IDC Retail Insights. "Furthermore, introducing combinations of differently 'skilled' AMRs that are interoperable with each other enables new functional capabilities where robots hand off product to each other. Without intelligent automation that can handle a wide variety of tasks on the fulfillment floor — including returns, putaway, and sortation – organizations will not be able to thrive in today's market."

Cowen and Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Waypoint Robotics.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2 – 3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. In 2021 Locus Robotics made the list of Inc. 500, ranking number 428. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com .

About Waypoint Robotics

Waypoint Robotics, located in Nashua, NH, develops and manufactures omnidirectional autonomous mobile robots for automated material transport that are easy to use, industrial-strength, and designed to be set up and used by the workforce that is on the job today. Vector™, MAV3K, and supporting Waypoint products can be put to work immediately, adding to workers' capabilities, increasing their eﬃciency, and strengthening their companies. This level of autonomy gives the workforce the ability to delegate dull, dangerous, and dirty tasks to the robot so they can spend more time doing the unique, engaging, and valuable aspects of their job for which they are uniquely qualiﬁed.

