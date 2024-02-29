LITEON Debuts Cutting-Edge Innovative 5GxAIxESG Applications and Highly Energy Efficient 5G Small Cell at MWC 2024

Elevate 5G Ecosystem with LITEON

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology is participating in the 2024 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to 29. Proudly presenting the theme "Elevate 5G Ecosystem with LITEON", the company for the first time showcased various achievements from its collaborations with international and cross-domain ecosystem partners. Key highlights include 5G x AI x ESG innovative applications, energy-efficient small cell stations, and a complete series of integrated base stations.

LITEON showcased its cutting-edge 5G solutions at 2024 MWC

At the 2024 MWC, LITEON will present a wide latitude of achievements from 5G ecosystem collaborations, such as "5G Outdoor Private Network for AI empowered Soundscape Automatic Collection" project in cooperation with Far EasTone telecommunications as a successful example of innovative applications combining 5G, AI, and ESG. Moreover, LITEON also partnered with the worldly renowned testing solutions company, Keysight Technologies, who conducted real-time testing of the energy-efficiency performance of LITEON ORAN Radio Units with their E-Plane ETSI Test Suite. On another note, LITEON also teamed up with NXP® Semiconductors, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions and the strategic collaborator to develop reliable and flexible indoor, outdoor, and next-generation small cell stations. LITEON will also display solutions in collaboration with top-tier research institutes in Europe and Singapore, proving LITEON's complete range of 5G O-RAN products can meet diverse requirements of customers' applications in various verticals. Furthermore, LITEON 5G solutions fully comply with ESG policies, providing optimal small station solutions to customers.

Richard Chiang, General Manager of Smart Life Application SBU at LITEON, stated, "The open architecture of 5G has profoundly and irretrievably transformed the dynamics of telecommunications market from the conventional closed-off landscape to a more disaggregated and open one. This trend is paving the road for a very prosperous 5G business future. Recognizing this, LITEON endeavors to cooperate with many best-in-breed strategic partners to develop innovative applications of latest technologies and construct a comprehensive 5G ecosystem, and it cannot be greater to exhibit our achievements in MWC 2024."

LITEON is continuing to invest in 5G to provide competitive and flexible solutions. Throughout the process of design, development, and manufacturing, every step strictly aligns with the company's ESG policies; both LITEON Sub-6GHz and mmWave O-RAN Radio Units are test-proven highly energy efficient products. LITEON will keep deepening collaborations with partners and customers to build a global 5G ecosystem, creating value-added solutions in network communications.

