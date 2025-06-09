TAIPEI, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its participation in COMPUTEX Taipei 2025 at the end of May, LITEON Technology (2301) made its debut at the 2025 Datacloud Global Congress in Cannes, France. LITEON showcased innovative power management solutions designed to address the growing computational and energy management challenges of the AI era, supporting customers' demand of integrating AI infrastructure. LITEON showcased cutting-edge energy solutions, including a full range of enterprise energy management solutions, 33kW power shelf with the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform, 20kW Capacitor Shelf, ORV3 standard 72kW and 33kW Power Shelf, and a 72kW high-efficiency Backup Battery Unit (BBU).

LITEON Debuts High-Performance AI Infrastructure Solutions at the Datacloud Global Congress in Cannes,France

"In the AI-driven era of data computation, infrastructure is not only the foundation supporting technological development but also the key force driving industry transformation and sustainable innovation. LITEON's debut at the Datacloud Global Congress symbolizes our commitment to deepening our presence in the AI infrastructure and represents an important step in expanding our global stage and forging deep connections with the European industry ecosystem." said Anson Chiu, President of LITEON Technology.

LITEON boasts over 40 years of experience in power system design and manufacturing, dedicated to providing integrated solutions encompassing power management, mechanical design, and thermal management, fully supporting diverse AI application scenarios. LITEON's product range includes PSU, Power Shelves, Capacitor Shelves, high-efficiency Backup Battery Units (BBU), precision mechanical design, liquid cooling, as well as system integration, showcasing profound core technical expertise. LITEON offers highly flexible ODM customized design services, collaborating with customers to develop next-generation products and meet diverse needs. With a diverse global R&D network, LITEON provides customers with timely and robust technical support, incorporating AI-assisted smart manufacturing to achieve highly automated production processes, further enhancing supply chain stability and operational efficiency.

These advanced technologies and solutions showcased at the Datacloud Global Congress. As Europe's most iconic cloud and data center infrastructure event, the Datacloud Global Congress is celebrating its 20th milestone in 2025. Datacloud Global Congress is not only the annual core event of Europe's technology and data center infrastructure ecosystem but also a crucial platform for global enterprises to enter the European market and expand strategic partnerships. LITEON Technology looks forward to showcasing its leading technologies and solutions at this event and discussing the future development directions of AI and data centers with global leaders.

