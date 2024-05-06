Liquid Wind's second eFuel facility granted environmental permit

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlagshipTWO, Sweden's second large-scale production facility of green electrofuel (eMethanol), has received the environmental permit for its planned operations in Sundsvall, Sweden. The facility is developed by Liquid Wind and is one of the largest industrial investments to date in Sundsvall, expected to be ready for production in 2027.

The Land and Environmental Court in Östersund has granted an environmental permit for FlagshipTWO, Liquid Wind's second eFuel project, for the production of eMethanol. The facility, located at Sundsvall Energi's Korstaverket, has been granted approval to produce up to 130,000 tons of eMethanol annually by applying its innovative Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) technology. Liquid Wind aims for FlagshipTWO to become a leading player in the industrialization of CCU, both in Sweden and internationally.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind, comments:

"We have reached yet another milestone on Liquid Wind's journey and ambition to reduce dependency on fossil fuel in hard-to-abate sectors, such as long-distance shipping. We are very pleased with this confirmation, which means that FlagshipTWO will become Europe's largest production facility of eFuels and further support the green transition."

Anders Jonsson, CEO of Sundsvall Energi, adds:

"We congratulate Liquid Wind on the received environmental permit, and we will continue to investigate the possibility of establishing Sundsvall as a hub for the production of future fuels."

FlagshipTWO and Liquid Wind's project pipeline of an additional 10 facilities by 2027 will be key contributors to the decarbonization of the maritime sector, and will help secure Swedish production to meet an accelerating demand for green fuels globally.

About Liquid Wind:

Liquid Wind is a leading developer of eFuel production facilities with a vision to reduce the world's dependency on fossil fuel. Liquid Wind has a solid pipeline of facility projects in development in the Nordics with the goal of reaching Final Investment Decision (FID) for more than 10 projects by 2027. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and present in Denmark, Finland and the UK, Liquid Wind has approx. 60 employees. Liquid Wind has a strong group of investors, including Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Elyse Energy, HyCap, Siemens Energy, Topsoe and Uniper. Visit liquidwind.se or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Sundsvall Energi:

The goal and driving force for us at Sundsvall Energi is that we shall be as beneficial as possible for both people and environment and contribute to further develop the region. Our products have both high environmental value and a low climate footprint for customers. Korstaverket is the main production facility for district heating and electricity. Blåberget is where we process waste for materials recycling, waste to energy, and for landfill. Sundsvall Energi is owned by the Municipal of Sundsvall and is part of Stadsbacken AB.

