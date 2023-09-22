Liquid Wind recognized as a world top 10 clean energy startup by the Energy Digital Magazine

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Wind has on the 20th of September been named a top 10 clean energy startup by the Energy Digital Magazine, the world leading media outlet and digital community for the renewable energy, utilities, oil and gas sectors, covering innovation, automation and AI, smart technologies and sustainability.

The world needs to avoid almost half of the emissions to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. A challenge that according to Energy Digital Magazine cannot be tackled with technologies on the market today. As stated by the Energy Digital Magazine: "Our top 10 clean energy startups are working to be the leaders of tomorrow, cutting those emissions, and driving the energy transition to the clean energy future of tomorrow."

Humbled and honored by the recognition as one of the world's top 10 clean energy startups, Liquid Wind founder and CEO, Claes Fredriksson comments: "This is a very important recognition for us at Liquid Wind. Thanks to the dedicated work and passion of our team and family of partners, we have made great progress as the world's leading developer of eFuel production facilities, enabling the maritime sector to accelerate its transition to sustainable transport."

Claes Fredriksson ends with: "Our fast-to-implement approach is based on integration and optimization of already existing and proven technologies by using a modular design to accelerate roll-out at scale, resulting in a low-emissions method for eFuel production."

The Energy Digital Magazine refers to Liquid Wind as follows: "Liquid Wind is an electrofuel development company with a vision to reduce the world's dependency on fossil fuel. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Liquid Wind was founded in 2017 and is committed to producing clean fuels for the shipping industry by developing facilities that use renewable energy and upcycled carbon to produce the electrofuel eMethanol, a liquid carbon neutral fuel."

Read more about the Top Ten Clean Energy Startup recognition in the Energy Digital Magazine here: https://energydigital.com/top10/top-10-clean-energy-startups

