Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Size Worth $5.02 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid synthetic rubber market size is expected to reach USD 5.02 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for liquid isoprene, butadiene, and styrene butadiene rubber in tire manufacturing is expected to drive the growth in the forthcoming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

Butadiene accounted for 66.6% of the revenue share in 2017 on account of increasing penetration of the product in manufacturing sidewalls of truck and car tires as it aids in improving fatigue

Adhesives, sealants & coatings application accounted for 54.8% of the isoprene segment in terms of revenue in 2017 on account of their excellent low-temperature profile, low VOC, and high electrical resistance

Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% owing to the presence of major liquid synthetic rubber producers, availability of raw materials, low manufacturing cost, and increasing application scope

U.S. accounted for 83.24% of North America's revenue share on account of the presence of robust tire manufacturing and retreading sector along with the recovery of the country's automotive industry

The global liquid synthetic rubber market is niche and fragmented with very few manufacturers and service providers who compete on the basis of product quality improvement and capacity expansion.

Read 138 page research report with TOC on "Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Isoprene, Butadiene, Styrene Butadiene), By Application (Tire, Industrial Rubber, Adhesive), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/liquid-synthetic-rubber-market

High cost, low abrasion resistance, limited supply leading to price volatility of natural rubber has led to the increasing demand for synthetic rubber from application industries. In addition, these rubbers have inherent advantage in terms of physical properties, which is the primary factor driving the market.

Ascending demand for the product for adhesives, sealants, and coatings applications, on account of its excellent low-temperature profile, low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), and high electrical resistance is expected to complement market growth. In addition, rising demand for UV curable isoprene rubber as precision adhesive for electronics is expected to propel growth of the Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market.

The growing demand for products with low VOC concentration in polymer modifications and Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) compounds to improve mechanical resistance and crosslink density is expected to increase product demand. Furthermore, increasing product penetration in polymer modifications to enhance functionality and durability is expected to drive the liquid synthetic rubber market.

Regulations pertaining to tire labeling compel tire manufacturers to label tires for key parameters, such as rolling resistance and wet grip. The European Union (EU) countries along with the U.S., China, and Japan, have implemented tire labeling regulations, which has a significant impact on the product manufacturing to improve the performance of the materials.

Grand View Research has segmented the global liquid synthetic rubber market on the basis of product by application and region:

Liquid Isoprene Rubber Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Adhesive



Sealants & coatings



Industrial Rubber components



Tire manufacturing



Others

Liquid Butadiene Rubber Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Industrial rubber manufacturing



Polymer modification



Tire manufacturing



Others

Liquid Styrene Butadiene Rubber Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Tire manufacturing



Polymer modification



Adhesives



Others

Liquid Synthetic Rubber Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



MEA



South Africa

Find more research reports on Petrochemicals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Finished Lubricants Market – The global finished lubricant market is bound to increase during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for automobile.

The global finished lubricant market is bound to increase during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for automobile. Building Asphalt Market – Infrastructure developments in emerging economies including India and China will also impact on the growth of asphalt, and it is expected to grow at a significant rate over the next eight year.

Infrastructure developments in emerging economies including and will also impact on the growth of asphalt, and it is expected to grow at a significant rate over the next eight year. Viscosity Reducing Agents Market – The major factor that propels the growth of the global Viscosity Reducing Agents market share includes the advantages from their use.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.