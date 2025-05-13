Liquid Biopsy Market Boom: Tools, Services, and Diagnostics Unveiled

"Liquid biopsy is a revolutionary, non-invasive method for detecting diseases like cancer through blood samples instead of traditional tissue biopsies. This market is rapidly growing, offering advanced tools, services, and diagnostics that improve early detection, monitoring, and treatment decisions worldwide."

BOSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics: Global Markets is projected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2024 to $13.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global liquid biopsy market, covering tools, services, and diagnostics. It includes market trends, estimates, and CAGR forecasts from 2024 to 2029, using 2023 as the base year. The study explores industry structure, competitive dynamics, key players, product offerings, financials, and strategies. It segments the market by application, analysis purpose, biomarker type, and platform. Regional insights span North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Interesting facts:

Liquid biopsies (LBx), primarily used for genetic profiling and therapy selection, are now expanding into pharmaceutical research and enhancing various aspects of patient care.

Advances in nanotechnology are driving the development of innovative sensors and systems for detecting and analyzing liquid biopsy biomarkers, potentially offering greater sensitivity and specificity than existing techniques.

Factors contributing to the market's growth include:

Advances in liquid biopsy workflow technologies: These are making it easier and faster to detect disease-related biomarkers in blood or other fluids. These improvements enhance accuracy, reduce processing time, and enable earlier diagnosis and better treatment monitoring. Increasing incidence of cancer: This is due to the world's aging populations, lifestyle changes, and environmental influences. This growing incidence highlights the need for better screening, early detection, and advanced treatment options. Growing awareness of early cancer detection: More people are learning about the importance of detecting cancer early, which can lead to better treatment outcomes. Awareness campaigns and improved screening methods are helping to catch cancer in its early stages. Limitations of tissue biopsy: Tissue biopsies are invasive procedures that can be painful and risky, requiring surgery or needle extraction. They may also miss tumor changes over time, making it harder to track disease progression accurately. Growing significance of precision medicine: Precision medicine tailors' treatments to a person's unique genes and disease characteristics. This approach helps improve treatment effectiveness and reduces side effects. Emerging economies: Emerging economies, such as India and Brazil , are experiencing rapid economic growth and development. Advances in the improving industries, healthcare, and infrastructure are creating new opportunities.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $3.8 billion Market size forecast $13.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 23.3% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Application, purpose of analysis, biomarker type, platform, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (South America and the Middle East and Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan Market drivers • Advances in liquid biopsy workflow technologies. • Increasing incidence of cancer. • Growing awareness of early cancer detection. • Limitations of tissue biopsy. • Growing significance of precision medicine. • Emerging economies.

Questions addressed:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for liquid biopsy research tools, services and diagnostics was estimated at $4.6 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach $13.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2024 to 2029.

2. What segments are covered in the market?

The market segments covered include applications for cancer, and non-invasive prenatal screening. Based on biomarker type and analysis platforms, the market segments include cell free nucleic acids, circulating tumor cells, and NGS, and PCR.

3. Which application type will be dominant throughout the forecast period?

Non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPT) will be the dominant application type.

4. Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne

Dxcover Ltd.

Exact Sciences Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Freenome

Guardant Health

Illumina Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Natera Inc.

Neogenomics Laboratories

Novigenix SA

Personalis Inc.

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

