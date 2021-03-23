Linxon secures position on National Grid EPC substations framework

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has secured a position as a framework contractor for National Grid's RIIO-2 substations framework which runs from 2021 to 2026 with optional extension periods.

This framework will involve Linxon providing its market leading technical / equipment innovation, system integration and construction knowledge across National Grid's vast English and Welsh 132 kV to 400 kV transmission network, whilst supporting both organisations' drive towards NetZero. The framework activities will range from small substation extensions and refurbishment to large scale, innovative, new build substation requirements.

"We are delighted to have been selected by National Grid to enter into a further long-term relationship and secure our place on this exciting EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) substation framework. With Linxon's parentage, this award builds on many decades of collaboration and successful delivery between our organisations and I look forward to continuing this over the next 5 years with a firm focus upon achieving our shared NetZero ambitions", said Jon Downs, Managing Director of Linxon UK.

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

