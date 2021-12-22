Linxon secures framework agreement for ESB in the Republic of Ireland

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has secured a prestigious framework agreement for the turnkey delivery of high voltage substations for ESB in the Republic of Ireland, which runs from 2021 to 2024 with optional extension until 2029.

Linxon has won its first strategic long term framework agreement for the turnkey delivery of high voltage substations for ESB (Electricity Supply Board) in the Republic of Ireland, which runs from 2021 to 2024 with optional extension until 2029.

"We are delighted to have been selected by the ESB to enter into a long-term relationship and secure our place on this exciting turnkey EPC substation framework. This is a first major award in the Republic of Ireland, we will work in a collaborative way to deliver a successful framework between our organisations and I look forward to continuing this over the next few years with a firm focus upon achieving our shared Net Zero ambitions", said Derek Duggan, Managing Director of Linxon in UK, Ireland & Central Europe.

This framework will involve Linxon providing its market leading technical / equipment innovation, system integration and construction knowledge across ESB Networks electrical transmission infrastructure ranging from 132 kV to 400 kV, whilst supporting both organisations' drive towards Net Zero. The framework activities will range from small substation extensions and refurbishment to large scale, innovative, new build substation requirements. The proposed scope of works for the projects under this framework agreement will include but not limited to: 400 kV / 220 kV / 110 kV / 38 kV voltage levels GIS and/or AIS switchgears, substation control system and protection systems, underground HV cable circuits and overhead lines depending on project requirements.

About Electricity Supply Board (ESB)

Electricity Supply Board (ESB) was established in 1927 as a statutory corporation in the Republic of Ireland under the Electricity (Supply) Act 1927. With a holding of 95%, ESB is majority owned by the Irish Government. The remaining 5% is held by the trustees of an Employee Share Ownership Plan.

About Linxon

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

CONTACT:

Kristina Holmström Matses

Head of Communications

kristina.holmstrom-matses@linxon.com

+46 70 608 30 17

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/press-release--linxon-secures-framework-agreement-for-esb-in-the-republic-of-ireland,c3477157

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/similar-substation,c2995468 Similar substation https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/derek-duggan,c2995473 Derek Duggan

SOURCE Linxon