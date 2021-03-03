Linxon has successfully commissioned the 400 kV Storfinnforsen substation in Sweden

VÄSTERÅS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The turnkey upgrade for the Storfinnforsen 400/130 kV electrical substation has now been fully commissioned. This extension of the existing substation will help the customer - E.ON Energy Networks - and the grid owner - Svenska kraftnät - to better connect several surrounding wind power generating parks to the electricity transmission grid.

The site is co-located with the Storfinnforsen power station in northern Sweden. The site works, which largely took place over the wintertime, were carefully planned to ensure the customer's wish to limit planned outages and minimise disturbances for their end consumers was met. These challenges were handled expertly through great collaboration between Linxon,E.ON and Svenska kraftnät.

Linxon's scope of supply consists of the installation of one new double breaker 400 kV transformer feeder, three new double breaker 130 kV feeders for the power transformer, a line bay and a capacitor bank to stabilize the grid. The project also includes provision of control and protection systems as well as civil and installation work.

"This was the first contract we won in Sweden since becoming Linxon. We are proud to have demonstrated, in terms of real results, how our unique company combines the technological know-how of Hitachi ABB Power Grids and the project delivery skills of SNC-Lavalin. This is how we generate enhanced value to our clients", said Frédéric Tréfois, CEO of Linxon.

"Storfinnforsen is also the first station Linxon commissions in Sweden. I am very glad to see how effective our team has been and to have delivered this project ahead of time whilst meeting all expectations", said Ingela Hålling, General Manager of Linxon Sweden.

Linxon commenced operations in September 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

About Linxon

We combine Hitachi ABB Power Grids deep technological knowledge and SNC-Lavalin's project management expertise to create a company dedicated to substations. As one of the leading engineering companies, we help our customers with turnkey solutions in the field of substations for power transmission, renewable energy and transportation. As a single point of contact we combine the accumulated knowhow of key-suppliers and contractors so that customers benefit from efficient solutions, increased industrial productivity and a lower environmental impact. We work to shape energy solutions to empower sustainable connectivity. linxon.com

