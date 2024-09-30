Lingnan Culture Captivates Global Attention with Wing Chun, Cantonese Opera, and Dragon Boat Racing

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30, 2024, the original dance drama "Wing Chun" from Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, made its UK debut at Sadler's Wells Theatre in London, known as the "temple of dance." Tickets for the event sold out rapidly, and the performance garnered rave reviews from the audience. From late August to early September, the production showcased 12 performances over nine days, achieving an impressive average occupancy rate of over 80 percent. This milestone established a record for the longest and most performances of a Chinese dance drama in London. "Wing Chun" masterfully blends dance and visual art to highlight the unique allure of Wing Chun, a style of kung fu known for its emphasis on close-quarters combat, rapid punches, and tight defense, as well as Gambiered Guangdong gauze (Xiangyunsha), a prestigious silk fabric renowned for its intricate dyeing and printing techniques. Both Wing Chun and Xiangyunsha are recognized as intangible cultural heritage items. The success of the drama reflects a growing global enthusiasm for Chinese culture, particularly Lingnan culture.

Audiences enjoy the “Wing Chun” dance drama at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London

In March 2024, the Featured Guangdong—Cantonese Opera event took place at the Guangdong Cantonese Opera House, attended by approximately 60 officials and their families from various consulates in Guangzhou. The attendees expressed heartfelt admiration for the beauty of Cantonese opera. The following month, the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, in collaboration with Panyu District, organized the "Explore Panyu" event for foreign consular officials. During this event, officials from 30 countries toured the ancient town of Shawan, enjoyed Cantonese music, admired murals and sculptures, and experienced traditional customs. In May 2024, the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair opened at the Shenzhen World Exhibition Convention Center. This event featured an impressive array of Chinese cultural products, ranging from intangible cultural heritage to domestically produced e-sports games, films, and original music. The fair attracted participation from 60 countries and regions, with 302 overseas exhibitors engaging both online and offline.

Guangdong is dedicated to exploring the essence of its traditional culture by fostering innovative transformation and creative development through various cultural expressions, including Cantonese, Teochew, and Hakka cuisines, Xiangyunsha, Shiwan ceramics, kung fu, lion dancing, and dragon boat racing.

To commemorate the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death, the opera "Marco Polo" was restaged at the Guangzhou Opera House in May 2024. The international theme and contemporary staging captivated both domestic and international audiences. Dragon boat racing, as a vibrant aspect of Lingnan culture, has become an important avenue for international friends to experience local customs. During the Guangzhou International Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament held in June 2024, among the 111 participating teams, many overseas competitors hailed from the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan.

Not only tradition attracts global interest, but also modernity. In August 2024, the "Lingnan Water Town International Cartoon & Animation Week" kicked off in Hongmei Town, Dongguan. Local art toy brands such as Laura and Motor Nuclear, alongside popular domestic animation IPs like Pleasant Goat, Boonie Bears, and Piggy Hero, showcased their works, demonstrating the vibrant energy of contemporary art toys and animation. Industry leaders from Japan, the Republic of Korea, as well as from China's Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan region, gathered to share creative insights and discuss industry trends, generating significant interest in the Chinese cultural trade market.

The lively cultural activities and exchanges in southern Guangdong are infusing new vitality into the integration and development of both Chinese and foreign cultures.

Contact: Meii Zhang

Tel.: 0086-18611686759

E-mail: 1713543383@qq.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519101/Guangdong_Province.jpg