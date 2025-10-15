Linglong Tire's 50th Anniversary Celebration Successfully Held in Madrid

MADRID, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Linglong Tire 50th Anniversary Celebration was successfully held in Madrid. Over 200 distributors from around the world gathered in Madrid to witness this important moment.

Mr. Wang Feng in his celebratory speech

During the event, all guests were invited to visit the world's top football sanctuary – the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium – to watch the thrilling match between Real Madrid and VillarrealT. The "Linglong 50 Years" logo shone alongside the glorious halls of Bernabéu, as the brand's half-century legend resonated with the passion of football. Even more exciting was the live interaction with Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos, which brought the atmosphere to a climax.

Collaborating with a world-class IP like Real Madrid is a strategic reflection of Linglong's continuous efforts to deepen its presence in the European and global high-end markets. Since 2020, Linglong has positioned globalized development as its core engine.To date, the company's products cover 173 countries worldwide, with a global sales network of nearly 200,000 points. Overseas business constitutes half of Linglong's business portfolio, serving as a crucial growth driver for achieving its "2030 Strategic Goals." It has also gained recognition from numerous internationally renowned OEMs and successfully entered the supply systems of mainstream automakers in Europe and America, confirming the global market influence of the "Linglong brand."

During the awards ceremony, Linglong expressed its highest respect and heartfelt gratitude to its distributor partners who have marched forward alongside them for many years. They are the key force behind Linglong's expansion into international markets and a solid bridge linking products to users.

Standing at this new historical starting point, Linglong will continue to uphold the philosophy of "Cooperation and Innovation," leveraging its six core competencies—"Strategic Power, Innovation Power, Product Power, Organizational Power, Marketing Power, and Brand Power"—to jointly serve users by uniting factories, distributors, and stores. Together, through continuous technological innovation, excellent product quality, and an efficient service system, they will meet the opportunities and challenges of industry transformation. At this moment, the starlight over Bernabéu remains brilliant, but Linglong Tire's journey is already heading towards a vaster sea of stars. This is not a celebration of an endpoint, but a clarion call for a new journey—with the green pitch as witness, passion as the sail, and strategy as the oar, Linglong will sail towards the next glorious 50 years! Linglong Tire 50th Anniversary Celebration, next stop, see you in China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796672/photo.jpg