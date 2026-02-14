Linglong Sport Master receives test rating recommendable by ACE Auto Club Europe

HANOVER, Germany, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer tires must react reliably in everyday use in heat, heavy rain and sudden dangerous situations. The ACE Auto Club Europe has therefore intensively and objectively tested ten summer tires in the size 225/40 R18 XL for the compact class. Premium, mid-range and budget tires were represented in the test field, including the Linglong Sport Master UHP tire. This tire size is suitable for the VW Golf, Škoda Octavia, Seat Leon, Opel Astra or Audi A3, among others. Three VW Golf 8 were used as test vehicles. All tires on identical vehicles were tested under comparable conditions. To ensure independent results, the tires were purchased anonymously from retailers. The wet and dry tests as well as the noise measurement took place in Spain at the Hakka Ring, a test site of Nokian Tyres. The rolling resistance tests were carried out in Finland, also on Nokian Tyres premises. The overall ranking comprises a maximum of 170 points and is made up of three areas: safety wet (80 points), safety dry (60 points) and economy/environment (30 points).

Sport Master receives test rating recommendable by ACE Auto Club Europe

The Linglong Sport Master is particularly convincing in wet conditions, where it performs best together with the test winner. The Linglong tire is also one of the best products in the field when changing lanes in the dry and driving by noise, and it is also the cheapest of all the tires tested! In the overall ranking, the Linglong Sport Master, which is available in over 70 sizes from 16 to 22 inches in specialist tire shops, receives the overall rating recommendable.

