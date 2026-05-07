Linglong Tire Presents Sustainable Concept Tire at World Business Council for Sustainable Development

MONTREUX, Switzerland, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 27-28, 2026, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) Annual Meeting was held in Montreux, Switzerland. This premier global sustainability forum gathered nearly 600 participants from leading companies worldwide to discuss critical topics like the 2030 emissions reduction agenda and the circular economy.

Andy Zhou, CEO of Linglong Tire, delivers a presentation at WBCSD

Linglong Tire's President, Zhou Lingkun, was invited to speak at the "China Sustainable Business Practice" session. He stated that in the context of global "dual carbon" goals, sustainable development has become a mandatory task for businesses. Linglong has integrated green and low-carbon principles into its core strategy, aiming to build a green ecosystem across the entire industrial chain. The company has set clear carbon neutrality targets: a 52.07% reduction by 2035 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

During the meeting, Linglong Tire was officially presented with its WBCSD membership certificate. As the first tire manufacturer in mainland China to join the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR), Linglong supports FSC-certified natural rubber projects to support the livelihoods of rubber farmers, contribute to the preservation of forests and to protect the rights of workers, indigenous peoples and local communities. In the field of resource recycling, Linglong promotes the use of liquid waste rubber and pyrolysis carbon black to effectively use waste tires and ensure a closed resource cycle.

A key highlight was Linglong's display of its newly developed tire composed of 85% sustainable materials. This tire utilizes over 60% bio-based renewable materials and about 25% recycled materials, placing it at the forefront of the Chinese tire industry and among global leaders. It employs innovative materials like rice husk ash silica and bio-based rubber to replace traditional petroleum-based ingredients, significantly reducing the product's carbon footprint from the source. Importantly, it maintains top-tier performance, meeting the EU Tire Label's highest 'A' grade standards in key areas like rolling resistance and wet braking.

President Zhou noted that the 85% sustainable material tire is just a new starting point. Linglong's long-term goal is to achieve a 100% sustainable material tire by 2040. Joining WBCSD marks international recognition of its sustainability efforts, and the company plans to engage deeply in global discussions to collaborate on a greener future for mobility.

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