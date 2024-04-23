Linde launches the Hexagon Ragasco Linktra® Smart cylinder in Norway

OSLO, Norway, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Ragasco, a business of Hexagon Composites, and Linde, the leading global industrial gas company and premier LPG marketer in Norway, launched Linktra® Smart cylinder nationwide in Norway 17 April 2024.

The launch follows a regional pilot program that took place during the summer of 2023 in the city of Oslo and its surrounding area. The Linktra® Smart cylinders, deployed under the name AGA® Smart Cylinders, received great reviews from consumers.

Bringing LPG technology to the digital age

Hexagon Ragasco's Linktra® Smart cylinders bring LPG technology to the digital age. It comes with an "Internet of Things" (IoT) offer that enables the connection of the cylinder to consumers' mobile phones, allowing consumers to quickly see gas level and receive push notifications when it is time to refill. Linktra® also connects to the IT systems of LPG distributors, providing insight into consumer-usage patterns, enabling optimized logistics – which means the cylinder is always in stock when a customer is ready to refill.

"Linde's launch of the Linktra® Smart cylinder has strengthened our two-decade long partnership with Linde, and we are thrilled to contribute to bringing new technology to local LPG users in Norway," says Skjalg S. Stavheim, President, Hexagon Ragasco. "The introduction of this new product further strengthens our reputation for delivering innovation, safety, and quality. Together with Linde, a pioneer in the Nordic countries, we will continue to raise the standard for user-friendly LPG."

"The AGA® Smart Cylinder allows users to have full control of the LPG cylinder gas level for their domestic or leisure activities," says Morten Roness, Head of Consumer Sales Norway, Linde. "At the same time, we at Linde, obtain real time data to optimize our logistic operations and product availability for customers."

The cylinders are available in most of Linde's distribution points and vending machines nationwide.

For more information

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Maria-José Pacheco, Head of Marketing and Communications, Hexagon Ragasco

Telephone + 47 472 69 709 | maria.pacheco@hexagonragasco.com

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

About Hexagon Ragasco AS

At Hexagon Ragasco we are committed to quality, safety, and innovation. We are the leading manufacturer of composite LPG cylinders with an industry-leading safety record of 20+ years and more than 20 million cylinders sold worldwide. Our products bring unique benefits to both LPG marketers and their customers.

LPG has a significant role to play as a transitional energy source with the potential to improve air quality and health for billions of people who rely on highly pollutant and toxic fuels as primary energy. We believe in cleaner air and safer LPG for everyone, everywhere.



Learn more at www.hexagonragasco.com and follow @Hexagon_Ragasco on X and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/linde-launches-the-hexagon-ragasco-linktra--smart-cylinder-in-norway,c3965662