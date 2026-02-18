Hexagon Agility delivers 6,000th carbon fiber cylinder to Processkontroll Green Technology, marking Nordic clean energy milestone

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites and the global leader in high-pressure composite cylinder technology, has delivered its 6,000th carbon fiber gas distribution cylinder to Processkontroll Green Technology, the Nordic region's leading supplier of infrastructure for green energy gases.

This milestone marks a major achievement in a 17-year partnership between two Nordic clean-tech pioneers – Sweden's Processkontroll Green Technology ("Processkontroll") and Norway's Hexagon Agility – who joined forces in 2009 to drive the energy transition.

Expanding virtual pipelines across the Nordics

Since 2009, this partnership has driven the expansion of biomethane1 and hydrogen infrastructure across the Nordic region, strengthening sustainability and energy security for industries and communities without access to pipeline gas.

"Sweden's limited gas pipeline infrastructure forced us to innovate early," said Bo Axelsson, CEO at Processkontroll Green Technology. "With less than 10% of the country connected to a gas grid, we had to develop mobile solutions from the ground up. Our partnership with Hexagon Agility has been instrumental in scaling this model across the Nordics. With over 300 installations - including Europe's largest biomethane filling station delivered in 2025 - we're really proud to lead the transition to sustainable energy and mobility."

Over 17 years, this technology has powered bus fleets in Stockholm, Oslo and all over Scandinavia, fueled industrial operations including food processing and car manufacturing, and even helped community institutions from churches to schools replace propane or diesel with biomethane.

The customer receiving the biomethane distribution module containing the 6,000th cylinder is Redo Biosolutions, a Norwegian energy company owned by Air Liquide and Skagerak Energi AS.

"Since purchasing our first unit in 2016, our fleet has grown to around 20 containers. We rely on Processkontroll's mobile gas containers every day to transport biomethane," said Svein-Morten Hansen, Technical and Project Manager at Redo Biosolutions. "These systems support our vehicle fueling stations, biomethane production sites, and grid injection points in both Norway and Sweden."

The success of these systems reflects the strength of the technology and the partnership that has brought it to life.

"With 6,000 cylinders now in operation, together we have effectively built the backbone for large scale biomethane distribution across the Nordic region," said Eric Bippus, Chief Commercial Officer, Hexagon Agility. "Back in 2009, we recognized that by combining our expertise in composite pressure technology with Processkontroll's leadership in green gas systems, we could scale clean energy across the Nordics far more effectively together than apart. As the two pioneers in our respective fields, we've built a partnership rooted in trust, innovation, and shared purpose. Hexagon Agility is proud to lead globally in this technology, and even prouder to see it delivering real impact here in our Group's home region."

This 6,000th cylinder milestone comes amid accelerating demand for biomethane in Northern Europe. In the first 17 years of this partnership, Hexagon supplied approximately 5,500 cylinders to Processkontroll; but as biomethane adoption rises, approximately one thousand cylinders are now set to be delivered within a 12 month timeframe.

Impact Highlights

In the Nordics, Processkontroll now counts 300+ green gas installations, including 200+ public biomethane filling stations and 50+ biomethane bus depots supplied by mobile modules. Hexagon Agility, globally, has enabled 100,000+ gas-powered vehicles, largely powered by biomethane, and has 2,500+ Mobile Pipeline® gas distribution modules in operation.

Since 2009, over the lifetime of this partnership, biomethane has grown from small pilot projects into a core part of the Nordic energy system. Across Sweden, Norway, and Finland, biomethane production has grown more than fivefold - from under 0.5 TWh to over 2.3 TWh today2. By using domestic waste resources to create renewable energy, biomethane is now actively reducing Nordic countries' dependence on imported fossil fuels and enabling sustainable energy independence.

Environmentally, the impact of this partnership is as significant. In many cases, biomethane delivers negative CO₂ emissions - helping move beyond net zero and actively contribute to carbon reductions. Together, the partnership's mobile gas storage solutions in the Nordic region are contributing to the reduction of more than 200,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually – equivalent to approximately 0.5% of Sweden's total emissions each year.

About Processkontroll Green Technology

Headquartered in Stora Höga, Sweden, Processkontroll Green Technology is the Nordic region's leading supplier of filling stations, services, and infrastructure for green energy gases. From biogas production to point-of-use, Processkontroll delivers end-to-end solutions – including compression, transport modules, and gas dispensing – helping customers transition to fossil-free fuel for mobility and industry. Learn more at processkontrollgt.se and follow @processkontroll-green-technology on LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, lightweight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while lowering operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Headquartered in Ålesund, Norway, Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

