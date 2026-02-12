Hexagon Agility receives inaugural order for cylinders used in commercial aerospace applications

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites and the world's leading provider of natural gas (CNG) fuel systems, has received an inaugural order from a commercial aerospace company to deliver high-pressure Type 4 carbon fiber cylinders.

The order has an estimated value of approx. USD 7 million (NOK 70 million).

"Aerospace applications represent one of the most demanding environments, and this order reflects the innovation, dedication, and engineering excellence behind our technology," says Brad Garner, Chief Technology Officer at Hexagon Agility. "We are proud to work with this customer and support them in their development efforts."

Timing

The cylinders will be produced at Hexagon Agility's facility in Lincoln, Nebraska and will be delivered throughout 2026.

Contacts:

Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | berit-cathrin.hoyvik@hexagongroup.com

Eirik Løhre, CFO, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 909 95 820 | eirik.lohre@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, lightweight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while lowering operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

