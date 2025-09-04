Lightcast Acquires Skill Collective to Advance Skill-Based Transformation for Global Enterprises

Bringing together trusted strategy consulting and world-class labor market data to power skills-first organizations.

MOSCOW, Idaho and LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast, a global leader in labor market analytics and skills intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Skill Collective, a premier strategy consultancy that partners with enterprises to design and activate skills-powered workforce models.

With this acquisition, Skill Collective becomes Skill Collective – a Lightcast Company, continuing to lead consulting engagements while gaining access to Lightcast's globally recognized skill standards, dynamic labor market insight, and the infrastructure to measure, benchmark, and scale transformation.

"Skill Collective adds world-class expertise in leading companies through skill transformation," said Chris Kibarian, CEO at Lightcast. "Together, we unite their strategic consulting with our skills intelligence data platform—helping clients move from vision to execution with confidence and clarity."

"Skill Collective has seen steady growth since day one, serving some of the world's largest and most complex organizations. Demand for pragmatic skills transformation is only accelerating, and independence has always been core to who we are. By combining our consulting expertise with Lightcast's vendor-agnostic data, we can help enterprises turn skills strategies into outcomes that are evidence-based, aligned with business priorities, and built to last," said Oli Meager, Co-Founder of Skill Collective.

Skill Collective supports organizations at every stage of their skills journey—from aligning leadership and defining strategy, to building foundational skills data, to enabling large-scale change through operating model design, technology integration, and workforce transformation.

The need for skill-based transformation has never been greater, but many organizations still struggle to move beyond frameworks into real-world execution. Building a skills-powered enterprise requires more than strategy or data alone—it demands a partner who deeply understands the work involved to turn vision into adoption, and who provides the scalable infrastructure to evolve as your business grows. By aligning talent acquisition and learning on an externally-relevant skills taxonomy, Lightcast helps organizations get more from their HRIS software, expand talent markets by hiring and upskilling based on ability rather than credentials, and unify workforce development under one skill intelligent system.

A Complete, Flexible Solution for Skills Transformation

Together, Lightcast and Skill Collective offer a unified, end-to-end solution for organizations adopting skills-based strategies—combining strategic consulting, flexible data infrastructure, and deep labor market insight.

A shared hallmark of both organizations is their neutral, ecosystem-first approach. Lightcast's universally recognized skills taxonomy and data integrate seamlessly with any system, and Skill Collective tailors each engagement to the client's existing tools, data, and maturity—no one-size-fits-all models, no forced tech adoption.

"The skills market needs less noise and more clarity—that's what this partnership delivers. Together with Lightcast, we're bringing world-class consulting and unmatched skills data to create best-fit solutions for organizations at every stage of maturity, with the scale and resources to make it happen globally," added Karl Weston, Co-Founder of Skill Collective.

It starts with Lightcast: whether an organization is just beginning or scaling enterprise-wide transformation, this partnership provides the strategy, infrastructure, and adaptability to meet them where they are—and take them where they want to go.

About Lightcast

Lightcast is the global leader in labor market intelligence, empowering smarter decisions for businesses, education institutions, and governments. With the world's most comprehensive database—spanning over 3 billion job postings, 1.2 billion profiles, and 6.3 million companies —Lightcast delivers unparalleled insight into skills, jobs, companies, profiles, and workforce trends. Our proprietary taxonomies, advanced AI, and universal skill standards transform complex data into clear, actionable intelligence.

Lightcast operates in more than 30 countries, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. Learn more at lightcast.io.

About Skill Collective

Skill Collective is a UK-based consulting firm that supports organizations in navigating workforce transformation, skills strategy, and technology adoption. By embedding skills and transformation specialists directly into client teams, the firm delivers pragmatic and agile solutions that enable organizations to measure, manage, and maximize their human capital potential.

Skill Collective recognizes that technology and AI are critical enablers of transformation, but not the sole drivers. Sustainable change is defined by people, processes, and strategy. By combining deep expertise in workforce design with world-class data and technology, the firm helps organizations establish skills ecosystems that are practical, actionable, and built for long-term impact.

Through advisory services, transformation programs, and upskilling workshops, Skill Collective partners with HR and L&D teams to achieve meaningful outcomes and redefine consulting by making workforce and skills transformation tangible and enduring. Learn more at skillcollective.co.uk.

Media Contact:

media@lightcast.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506548/Lightcast_Logo.jpg