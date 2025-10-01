Lightcast Acquires Consulting Firm Simply, Extending Its Lead in Skills Intelligence

By adding UK-based firm, Lightcast expands its ability to deliver outcome-driven skill strategies, powered by labor market intelligence

MOSCOW, Idaho, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast , the global leader in labor market intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Simply, a UK-based workforce analytics provider specializing in aligning organizational strategy with workforce capabilities. This acquisition strengthens Lightcast's ability to deliver comprehensive skills transformation solutions for enterprises worldwide.

Simply has built an international client base throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America by helping enterprises identify skills gaps, design career pathways, and improve talent retention through data-driven workforce planning. By combining internal HR data with external labor market insights, Simply has created clear connections between business strategy and workforce development, laying the foundation for future success.

"To thrive in a disruptive global economy, enterprises have to be flexible, and that means moving beyond static job structures and instead creating dynamic, skills-powered models for their workforce. We're here to help them navigate that change," said Oli Meager, SVP of Professional Services at Lightcast. "Simply has been a partner of Lightcast for a long time, and we've been very impressed by how well they use skills to position organizations to succeed. With their people on our team, we can help our clients go further and faster on this journey—using deep labor market insight to inform strategy, and a powerful platform to ensure skills transformation delivers lasting value."

John Guy, CEO of Simply, added: "We created Simply because we saw how organizations struggle to connect their strategic goals with their people's capabilities. By joining Lightcast, we can scale our operations globally and continue to help enterprises transform their workforce planning from fragmented approaches into integrated, strategic systems."

The Simply team will be integrated into Skill Collective, which Lightcast acquired last month. With the world-class consulting expertise from Simply and Skill Collective complementing Lightcast's existing Professional Services, all of it powered by the world's most comprehensive skills and workforce data, Lightcast is positioned to provide answers to the most pressing challenges facing the global labor market. By delivering personalized insights into career pathway generation, redeployment optimization for declining roles, and skill gaps, Lightcast will continue to set the industry standard in data-driven strategic workforce planning.

About Lightcast:

Lightcast is the global leader in labor market intelligence, empowering smarter decisions for businesses, education institutions, and governments worldwide. With the world's most comprehensive database—spanning over 3 billion job postings, 500 million career profiles, and 100+ government sources—Lightcast delivers unparalleled insight into skills, jobs, companies, professional profiles, and workforce trends across 165 countries. Our proprietary taxonomies, advanced AI, and expert guidance transform complex data into clear, actionable intelligence.

Lightcast has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. Learn more at lightcast.io

Press contact: JP Lespinasse

Phone: (208) 883-3500

Email: media@lightcast.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437372/Lightcast_Logo.jpg