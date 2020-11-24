Life360 Innovations named by Business Worldwide Magazine as one of the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2020

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360 Innovations Inc. (Life360 Innovations) has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its list of "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2020".

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's banking, industry, healthcare, energy, and more; these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. The companies included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets

Life360 Innovations is being recognized for its innovation as the creator of the Contino® a first of its kind male urinary incontinence (UI) medical device, which is a new product category in a growing and multi-billion dollar consumer market.

Urinary incontinence (UI) is a common and chronic medical condition that affects the lives of more than 420 million worldwide, and an estimated 50% of those affected go untreated. Many existing solutions for UI are unsatisfactory / incomplete and result in un-processed sewage dumped into landfills, negatively impacting the environment. Life360 Innovations is commercializing Contino®, a Health Canada licensed medical device that is the first of its kind in the world. To learn more about Contino® visit mycontino.com .

On the recent award, CEO Robert Orr said, "This recognition will improve our opportunity to positively impact the lives of UI sufferers around the world, which has been the central motivation behind our innovative design and approach to disrupting the growing multi-billion dollar urinary incontinence market." Orr goes on to say, "On behalf of the management team, board, Contino® Authorised Clinics and our researcher partners thank you for this award and recognition of our collective decade long research & development work."

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide website

https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/11/17/contino-removing-stigma-improving-lives/

A list of the winners of the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2020 Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2020

