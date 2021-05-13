Life Sciences Companies Speed Clinical Trial Management with Veeva Vault CTMS

More than 100 organizations use Vault CTMS to unify data and processes for faster, more efficient trials

BARCELONA, Spain, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for greater efficiency in studies grows, more than 100 companies are streamlining trial management and monitoring with Veeva Vault CTMS. Fast-growing companies and global organizations are modernizing their clinical systems landscape and investing in unified applications from Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) to increase visibility across trials and accelerate study execution.

"We needed a scalable clinical system that can grow with us while supporting multiple operating models and complex study designs," said Charles Johnson, director eClinical operations at CSL Behring. "Veeva Vault CTMS delivers the flexibility to meet our unique business requirements and seamlessly share information with Veeva Vault eTMF, significantly reducing data entry and streamlining document filing."

Usability issues with legacy systems have driven the industry to rely on manual and paper-based processes that slow down studies. With Vault CTMS, customers are simplifying costly and time-consuming processes like site monitoring by enabling CRAs to auto-generate trip reports and file them seamlessly within Vault eTMF. The increased productivity allows users to move faster while ensuring compliance.

"Our clinical research associates used to spend more than 160 hours per study preparing trip reports in our homegrown CTMS application," said Hunter Walker, CTO at Atlantic Research Group. "Veeva Vault CTMS significantly decreased monitoring time, lowered trial costs, and simplified execution, enabling us to deliver greater efficiencies to our clients."

"There is incredible momentum in the adoption of Veeva Vault CTMS because of its ability to scale with growing companies and improve trial oversight for sponsors and CROs," said Henry Galio, senior director, Veeva Vault CTMS. "We are laser-focused on helping customers of all sizes speed execution and lower costs in clinical research."

Vault CTMS is part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, enabling companies to share information and documents across CTMS, eTMF, study start-up, and payments for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle.

