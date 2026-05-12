Life Science IT Market to Reach $62.5 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 11% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The life science IT market has experienced significant growth owing to growing trend towards laboratory automation, rise in demand for advance analytical tool, and high adoption of life science IT solutions in drug discovery process.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled, 'Life Science IT Market Size, Share by Solution (Drug Discovery Informatics, Clinical Trial Management, Bioinformatics, Laboratory Information Management, Others), Type (Software and Services), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research and Development Organizations, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033.' According to the report, the The global life sciences IT market size was valued at USD 21.3 billion in 2023, and is Anticipated to reach USD 62.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Life Science IT Market Forecast 2035 -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A310277

The global Life Sciences IT Market is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare organizations. Rising demand for advanced analytical tools, laboratory automation, bioinformatics platforms, and clinical trial management solutions is accelerating market expansion worldwide. The growing emphasis on precision medicine, data-driven healthcare systems, and cloud-based IT infrastructure is further supporting the growth trajectory of the market.

According to the life sciences IT market report published by Allied Market Research, primary growth drivers include:

Increased adoption of life science analytics software to speed up drug discovery, improve clinical trial design and augment the quality of regulatory submissions across pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases (Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disorders and Neurodegenerative Disorders) resulting in the demand for advanced imaging, diagnostics and genomic analysis software.

Increasing the adoption of laboratory automation and digital lab management to minimize human error and achieve high throughput in a large-scale research setting.

Fast integration of AI, ML, and DL-based algorithms in drug discovery informatics, biomarker identification and patient stratification platforms.

The extended use of cloud-based IT infrastructure for life sciences allows real-time data sharing, agile bioinformatics pipelines, and inline collaboration among the global research teams.

Increasing stringent regulatory compliance worldwide including FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EMA guidelines in which strict electronic data management and audit trail are the requirements.

Key Market Insights: Transformative Trends Reshaping the Life Sciences Technology Landscape

The report from Allied Market Research uncovers few macro-level changes that are at the very root of reshaping the competitive landscape of global life sciences IT market:

Integration of AI & Machine Learning: Artificial Intelligence is fast emerging as a leading competitive differentiator in the life sciences IT landscape. AI-driven platforms are now being implemented at every stage of the drug discovery pipeline, from target identification through molecular modeling to clinical trial simulation and pharmacovigilance. Given the fact that more than 80 percentage of healthcare data is, in truth, unstructured, artificial intelligence-powered herbal language processing and computer variations gear are opening up biology and clinical insights at scale.

Artificial Intelligence is fast emerging as a leading competitive differentiator in the life sciences IT landscape. AI-driven platforms are now being implemented at every stage of the drug discovery pipeline, from target identification through molecular modeling to clinical trial simulation and pharmacovigilance. Given the fact that more than 80 percentage of healthcare data is, in truth, unstructured, artificial intelligence-powered herbal language processing and computer variations gear are opening up biology and clinical insights at scale. Cloud Migration and SaaS Adoption: The life sciences industry is currently undergoing rapid migration from legacy on-premise systems towards cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms. Cloud solutions enable better scalability, interoperability and cost efficiency especially advantageous for small-to-mid-size biotech companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) which often need to scale with flexible pay-as-you-go computing at volume for our genomics and clinical data.

The life sciences industry is currently undergoing rapid migration from legacy on-premise systems towards cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms. Cloud solutions enable better scalability, interoperability and cost efficiency especially advantageous for small-to-mid-size biotech companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) which often need to scale with flexible pay-as-you-go computing at volume for our genomics and clinical data. Precision medicine & genomics revolution: Novel therapeutics drives unprecedented demand for bioinformatics software to analyze millions of whole-genome sequencing data, multi-omics datasets and real-world evidence at patient-population scale During the forecast period, the genomics and personalized medicine segment is expected to register for maximum growth in terms of CAGR within the life sciences IT market.

Novel therapeutics drives unprecedented demand for bioinformatics software to analyze millions of whole-genome sequencing data, multi-omics datasets and real-world evidence at patient-population scale During the forecast period, the genomics and personalized medicine segment is expected to register for maximum growth in terms of CAGR within the life sciences IT market. Decentralized & Digital Clinical Trials: The use of decentralized clinical trial (DCT) models enabled by eClinical platforms, electronic data capture (EDC) systems patient-facing apps and wearable biosensors is changing the way life sciences companies conduct clinical research. DCTs broaden patient access and lower dropout rates, enabling you to set up your studies faster, so that your data can reach regulators sooner.

The use of decentralized clinical trial (DCT) models enabled by eClinical platforms, electronic data capture (EDC) systems patient-facing apps and wearable biosensors is changing the way life sciences companies conduct clinical research. DCTs broaden patient access and lower dropout rates, enabling you to set up your studies faster, so that your data can reach regulators sooner. Modernization of Laboratory Informatics: LIMS and ELNs are evolving to be cloud-based, AI-powered platforms that enable real-time sample tracking, automated workflows, and seamless integration with ERP. These tools are the basic building blocks of GMP/GLP compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D.

LIMS and ELNs are evolving to be cloud-based, AI-powered platforms that enable real-time sample tracking, automated workflows, and seamless integration with ERP. These tools are the basic building blocks of GMP/GLP compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D. Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Expansion: Increasing complexity in global drug approval pathways is leading to rising demand for regulatory information management software that caters to the automation of submission compilation and dossier change tracking, as well as visualization of compliance with requirements from entities like the FDA, EMA, PMDA and CDSCO a rapidly growing sub-segment within the larger life sciences IT market.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A310277

Life Sciences IT Market Segmentation

By Solution:

The bioinformatics segment held the highest life sciences IT market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of total market revenue. This dominance reflects the explosive adoption of bioinformatics platforms to analyze the massive datasets generated during genomics research, proteomics studies, and multi-omics investigations. Drug Discovery Informatics represents the fastest-growing solution segment, driven by AI and computational chemistry tools that are dramatically reducing the time and cost of identifying viable drug candidates. Clinical Trial Management (CTMS) and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) constitute the other major solution pillars with LIMS in particular gaining ground as pharma manufacturers and research labs modernize legacy data infrastructure. The 'Others' category encompasses regulatory information management, pharmacovigilance, and supply chain analytics platforms.

By Type:

The services segment held the largest type-level market share in 2022, accounting for more than a fifth of total revenues. This is attributed to the strong preference among small and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotech companies for managed IT services, implementation consulting, and training support enabling them to access enterprise-grade life sciences technology without the capital burden of building in-house IT infrastructure. The software segment commands the larger absolute revenue base and continues to grow as platform standardization accelerates across the industry.

By End User:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominate the end-user landscape, holding the highest market share owing to their deep reliance on life sciences IT solutions for drug discovery, development, clinical trial execution, and regulatory management. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) represent the fastest-growing end-user segment, as global pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing intensifies. Other end users include medical device manufacturers, academic research institutions, government health agencies, and hospital systems integrating life sciences data platforms.

Regional Insights: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest CAGR

The Allied Market Research life sciences IT market report delivers country-level revenue analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa), covering 20 countries through the 2024–2033 forecast window:

North America (Market Leader ~50% Share): North America commanded nearly half of global life sciences IT market revenue in 2022, establishing its clear leadership position. The U.S. is the single largest country-level contributor, driven by the world's deepest concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the strongest healthcare IT infrastructure, and the highest per-capita R&D investment globally. Key industry clusters in Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco Bay Area, and the Research Triangle Park underpin a robust demand for drug discovery informatics, clinical trial management platforms, and LIMS solutions. Strong adoption of life science analytics software by top pharma players and the presence of market-leading IT solution providers, including Oracle, IBM, Veeva Systems, and IQVIA, further cement North America's dominant market position.

Europe (High-Value, Compliance-Driven Market): Europe is the second-largest life sciences IT market, with Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, and Sweden representing the major contributors. The region's strong pharmaceutical manufacturing base including global leaders such as Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline generates consistent, large-scale demand for enterprise life sciences IT platforms. European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulatory modernization initiatives and the EU Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR 536/2014), which mandates electronic submission and public trial data transparency, are accelerating IT adoption across the region's clinical research ecosystem.

Asia-Pacific (Fastest Growing Region Highest Forecast CAGR): Asia-Pacific is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR throughout the forecast period, reflecting the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. India has emerged as a global hub for CRO operations and generic drug development, generating strong demand for CTMS, LIMS, and regulatory information management platforms. China's national biotech strategy and massive genomics data generation (anchored by BGI and other institutions) are driving bioinformatics adoption at scale. Japan's precision medicine push and South Korea's expanding biosimilar industry further contribute to Asia-Pacific's explosive life sciences IT growth trajectory. Favorable government initiatives supporting digital health and IT innovation across the region serve as an additional accelerant.

LAMEA (Emerging Opportunity Markets): The LAMEA region presents a developing but growing life sciences IT market opportunity. Brazil and Mexico in Latin America are expanding their pharmaceutical manufacturing footprints, creating demand for GMP-compliant IT systems. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing heavily in healthcare digitalization as part of Vision 2030 and analogous national transformation agendas. Africa's clinical trial capacity is nascent but growing, particularly in South Africa and Kenya, where CRO investment is expanding.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A310277

Leading Market Players: -

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen NV.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Revvity, Inc.

Clario

Ibm Corporation

Dnanexus, Inc.

Genedata AG

Illumina, Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Life Science IT Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaboration, product launch, agreement, partnership and strategic alliance to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Recent Industry Developments

The life sciences IT industry has witnessed a series of landmark strategic moves and technological milestones reinforcing robust market momentum through 2024 and 2025:

January 2026: Oracle unveiled its Life Sciences AI Data Platform, unifying agentic intelligence and enterprise data to accelerate medical breakthroughs and drive commercial success for biopharma customers. The platform integrates clinical, commercial, and safety data into a single AI-powered environment a significant milestone in the convergence of life sciences operations and enterprise AI.

December 2025: Veeva Systems which holds approximately 80% global market share in life sciences CRM launched Veeva AI Agents across its CRM and PromoMats platforms, embedding agentic AI directly into regulated life sciences commercial workflows. Plans to extend AI agents across all Veeva Vault applications by end of 2026 underscore the platform's evolution toward full intelligent automation.

October 2024: Dassault Systemes' Medidata division launched Medidata Rave Lite, a simplified clinical data collection and management solution designed to enhance accessibility and scalability for a broader range of clinical studies including early-phase trials and investigator-initiated research that previously lacked enterprise-grade eClinical tooling.

December 2024: QIAGEN announced the launch of the Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) Interpret feature, designed to simplify and accelerate interpretation of complex biological pathway data enabling researchers to derive actionable molecular insights faster from multi-omics datasets generated in drug discovery and translational medicine workflows.

June 2025: IQVIA launched a suite of new AI agents for healthcare and life sciences industries, delivering intelligent, composable AI workflows designed to automate regulatory, pharmacovigilance, and clinical operations tasks. Targeting pharma, biotech, and medtech sectors, the initiative reflects IQVIA's strategic positioning as the AI-enabled data backbone of the life sciences industry.

February 2026: The Africa Clinical Research Network (ACRN) launched its first clinical trial in Africa using Oracle's life sciences platform, marking a landmark geographic expansion milestone for enterprise-grade life sciences IT solutions into an emerging and underserved clinical research market.

Explore AMR's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Life Science Industry:

Skincare Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Medical Cannabis Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Healthcare Staffing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Digital Pathology Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Health and Wellness Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions.' AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/5918347/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg