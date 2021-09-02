Liberis appoints Georgina Owens as Chief Technology Officer

- Owens joins Liberis to build a suite of embedded finance products to serve Liberis' partners with frictionless finance for their small businesses

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global embedded business finance platform Liberis has today announced it has added Georgina Owens to the London based team to serve as CTO and drive the company's technology and engineering strategy forward.

"We are thrilled to bring Georgina on board to navigate our engineering team through the company's rapid expansion and onboarding of new partnerships," said Rob Straathof, CEO Liberis. "An advocate of building engaged and autonomous teams, we are confident Georgina can guide Liberis through the continued development and delivery of our award winning offering. The past year we have invested heavily in scaling our platform, to build a world leading embedded finance offering for our partners around the world, and have further expanded internationally to serve SMEs in seven markets."

Owens has held senior technology leadership and transformation roles since 1987. She joins Liberis most recently from a role as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Doqit Technologies. Previously she held executive technology and advisory positions at DAZN, Vodafone, WPP, Kantar, Cognizant, Centrica, British Gas and Citibank.

"I'm excited to work with this dynamic team on Liberis' industry leading embedded business finance products. Revenue based finance is the future for small business funding and I look forward to continuing to develop Liberis' product with new features and functionality as we support more and more businesses around the world through partnerships."

Liberis is the leading global embedded finance platform. Founded in 2007, it provides ecommerce and payments partners with the technology platforms and financial solutions for hyper-personalised, fair funding for their small business customers. Headquartered in the UK, Liberis empowers businesses and provides positive impact. It has financed more than 17,000 SMEs worldwide with more than $700m. Liberis is supported by British Business Investments, Paragon, BCI Finance and SVB. Learn more at liberis.com .

