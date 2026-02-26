Liberis and Dojo partner to provide SMBs day one access to capital

Dojo Flex Funds provides over 150,000 UK businesses with affordable, flexible capital.

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberis, a leading global embedded finance platform, and Dojo, a UK payments technology provider, today launch Dojo Flex Funds, a new finance product developed in partnership, delivering affordable capital to UK businesses from day one.

Dojo Flex Funds is a bespoke funding solution that gives eligible UK merchants (£60k+ annual revenue, 12+ months of trading) access to industry-leading financing, with 90% approval rates and heavily discounted capital.

Unlike traditional funding models, new customers receive immediate, ongoing access to fast and flexible capital, assessed using real trading data. By embedding funding directly into the onboarding journey, Dojo Flex Funds gives merchants access to finance from day one rather than months down the line.

Dojo connects more than 150,000 UK businesses with over 50 million unique consumer cards monthly. At this scale, this partnership sets a new benchmark for merchant support and speed to value by integrating funding directly into onboarding.

"Dojo Flex Funds fundamentally transforms how small businesses access capital in the UK," said Trang-Thu Tran, CCO, Liberis. "By providing funding from day one, not months down the line, we're removing traditional barriers to capital and supporting small businesses when they need it most."

"With more than 150,000 UK businesses enabled by Dojo, we know how challenging access to capital to unlock further growth can be," said Mike Winwood, General Manager – Funding at Dojo. "By giving merchants flexible funding from the very start of their relationship with us, they can expand sooner, manage cash flow confidently, and focus on what matters most: delivering great experiences that keep customers coming back."

Dojo Flex Funds includes the launch of Liberis' Starter Capital, offering low barrier finance from day one. This supports Liberis' partners by driving customer acquisition, enabling high penetration, and supporting growth from the outset.

About Liberis

Liberis is an embedded finance provider that works with platforms, including vertical SaaS companies, marketplaces, payment processors, and payment companies, to enable access to finance for their business customers.

The company partners with platforms to embed financing and related financial tools directly into existing workflows, using platform and business data to inform eligibility, pricing, and delivery. Liberis has operated for more than a decade and provides funding solutions across multiple economic cycles.

Liberis offers an API-based platform that allows partners to configure and deploy embedded finance solutions across 15 markets, with the ability to introduce additional financial products over time without requiring further platform integration. For more information, visit their website: https://www.liberis.com/

About Dojo

Dojo is a leading payment technology provider that empowers over 150,000 businesses to thrive in the Experience Economy. Dojo offers one of the world's leading multi cloud-native payments platforms to provide in-person and digital payments solutions alongside value-added services such as revenue-based funding and booking management software. Dojo's highly reliable technology can be installed in a matter of minutes - giving businesses big and small the power to make informed decisions through instant insight and process, manage and measure card payments securely and easily. For more information, visit www.dojo.tech and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/dojo-tech.

You can find out more at dojo.tech.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530931/5824206/Liberis_Group_Logo.jpg