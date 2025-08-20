LG Secures Top Cybersecurity Certification at Largest Vehicle Component Production Base

Hai Phong Plant Achieves TÜV Rheinland CSMS Level 3 Certification

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG), a leading innovator in mobility technology, today announced that its Hai Phong manufacturing facility in Vietnam – the company's largest production hub for vehicle components – has earned Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) Level 3 certification from TÜV Rheinland, a global testing and certification agency. The certification ceremony was held on August 19 (local time) at the Hai Phong plant.

CSMS is an internationally recognized framework that assesses whether cybersecurity processes are systematically applied across the entire lifecycle of vehicles and automotive components, from planning and development to production, operation and post-production management.

Hai Phong is the first facility in the world, among TÜV Rheinland-certified cases, to be awarded both CSMS Level 2 and Level 3 certifications simultaneously. This achievement extends the CSMS Level 3 certification previously awarded to LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company's management system, validating Hai Phong's ability to apply rigorous cybersecurity measures in mass production.

As LG VS Company's largest vehicle component manufacturing site, Hai Phong produces the majority of products supplied to major global automakers. By establishing and applying advanced cybersecurity management systems at the facility, LG VS Company has reinforced its position as an industry leader in protecting automotive components from emerging digital threats.

The need for robust cybersecurity at both key administrative and production facilities has become essential amid the industry-wide shift toward Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Cybersecurity risks during manufacturing are increasing, making it critical for suppliers to implement strong, standardized safeguards.

Global regulatory requirements reiterate this urgency. The UNECE R155 regulation, implemented in 2021 and adopted by the European Union and 56 countries across Asia, Oceania and Africa, mandates that vehicles be certified with a CSMS before entering the market. Since July 2024, only vehicles meeting this requirement have been allowed in these markets, with the U.S. and China also tightening their automotive cybersecurity regulations.

LG has steadily strengthened cybersecurity across all areas of LG VS Company. At the corporate administrative level, LG achieved CSMS Level 2 certification in 2023 and Level 3 certification last year. With Hai Phong now Level 3 certified, the company plans to pursue certification for its other major manufacturing facilities.

In 2024, LG also earned the Automotive SPICE for Cybersecurity certification, a standard developed by European OEMs to evaluate the cybersecurity and software reliability of automotive component suppliers. Major U.S. automakers, including General Motors and Ford, are now adopting this standard for supplier assessments as well.

"Internationally recognized cybersecurity certifications such as CSMS Level 3 strengthen our position as a trusted partner to global automakers," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG VS Company. "Through an unmatched commitment to security and quality, LG will continue to enhance its leadership in the automotive components market."

