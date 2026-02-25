Integrated TCU-Antenna Module Underscores LG's Leadership in Automotive Connectivity as the Industry Transitions from SDVs to AIDVs

News Summary

LG Electronics at MWC Barcelona 2026 will debut its next-generation smart telematics solution, which integrates a TCU and an antenna into a single module to significantly enhance in-vehicle connectivity, system efficiency and vehicle design.

Marking its first participation at MWC, LG's Vehicle Solution Company aims to strengthen strategic collaborations with global automakers and telecom partners as the automotive industry transitions from SDVs to AIDVs.

With a 23 percent share of the global telematics market in 2025, LG continues to expand its leadership in automotive connectivity, delivering end-to-end solutions that support the evolution of future mobility.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its next-generation smart telematics solution at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from March 2-5. Representing a significant advancement in in-vehicle connectivity technology, LG's new solution integrates a telematics control unit (TCU) and an antenna into a single module.

LG Electronics unveils next-generation smart telematics solution at MWC Barcelona 2026

The debut of the LG Vehicle Solution Company at MWC comes as the automotive industry transitions from software-defined vehicles (SDVs) to AI-defined vehicles (AIDVs) – an evolution that is seeing in-vehicle communications technology emerge as a core driver of future mobility competitiveness. As autonomous driving and in-vehicle infotainment systems continue to advance, LG aims to strengthen its strategic collaborations with global automakers and telecommunications companies seeking its next gen connectivity solutions.

Private Showcase for B2B Customers

At MWC Barcelona 2026, LG will host a private exhibition space exclusively for automakers and other B2B customers. The company will showcase its evolved vehicle communications solutions and explore new business opportunities, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the connected mobility era.

Proven Market Leadership

LG will use its MWC presence to highlight its technological leadership in the global telematics market. According to estimates based on data from independent research firm TechInsights, LG held the top position in the worldwide telematics market in 2025 with a 23 percent share. This success is underpinned by the company's end-to-end design capabilities across core telematics components, including network access devices, antennas and overall system architecture.

An Integrated Telematics Architecture for Next-generation Vehicles

LG's next-generation smart telematics solution combines an antenna capable of receiving multiple external signals – such as 5G, GPS, vehicle to everything (V2X) and satellite communications – with a TCU that processes and transmits this data to in-vehicle systems. By integrating these components into a single module, the solution significantly enhances overall system efficiency.

Developed and optimized in-house, the solution features a reduced module size, enhanced signal-processing algorithms and upgraded software capabilities. By consolidating components previously installed in separate locations, the solution reduces signal loss at connection points and enables fast, stable processing of both external data and data exchanged with in-vehicle IT devices. It also meets leading international standards for cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

In addition, the simplified architecture reduces wiring complexity and improves vehicle assembly efficiency. LG's solution also allows for the removal of the shark fin antenna, which in turn enables cleaner, more streamlined vehicle designs.

Expanding Leadership in Automotive Connectivity

LG continues to demonstrate global leadership in automotive communications through innovative technologies and strategic collaborations. The company previously partnered with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, a global automotive glass manufacturer, to introduce transparent film-type antennas – both on-glass and in-glass – that can be applied across various vehicle models without compromising vehicle design.

LG is also strengthening its competitiveness around LG AlphaWare, an advanced in-vehicle software suite, to accelerate innovation in vehicle technologies and support the transition from SDVs to AIDVs. AlphaWare comprises PlayWare, which delivers premium in-vehicle entertainment; MetaWare, which leverages AR/MR and AI technologies to provide useful, context-aware information and immersive in-cabin experiences; and VisionWare, which utilizes an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), AI algorithms, and camera sensors to analyze driver and passenger behavior, helping to prevent accidents and support safer driving. LG was also the first company to have its automotive content platform (ACP) applied to commercialized electric vehicle models.

"In-vehicle connectivity has become a core pillar of mobility competitiveness," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company. "Building on our world-leading telematics capabilities, LG will continue to deliver innovative solutions that go beyond the SDV paradigm and lead the industry into the AIDV era."

About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company

The LG Vehicle Solution Company (VS) is bringing LG's unique human-centered innovations to the automotive industry. As a trusted and innovative partner, the company provides intelligent solutions including head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS vision systems, and software solutions for software-defined vehicles. Committed to "Driving Better Future Mobility," the company has diversified its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities, including automotive lighting systems, e-powertrain, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility. To stay updated with the latest news, subscribe to the LG mobility newsletter, LG Loop at www.LG.com/global/mobility/newsletter and follow the LG VS Company LinkedIn channel at www.linkedin.com/company/lgvehiclesolution .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919017/LG_Electronics_unveils_next_generation_smart_telematics_solution_at_MWC_Barcelona_2026.jpg