How LG Electronics Brings AI to Life Across Homes, Mobility and Infrastructure With Affectionate Intelligence

LG Electronics introduced its approach to "AI in Action ," built on three strategic pillars: device excellence, orchestrated eco-system and expansion of AI-driven solutions beyond the home to AI-defined vehicles and high-efficiency HVAC solutions for AI data centers.

, a home-specialized AI robot, was unveiled as an ambient care agent designed to reduce both physical and mental labor. Product highlights included the ultra-slim LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV with Hyper Radiant Color Technology and True Wireless technology and an advanced LG SIGNATURE refrigerator that understands conversational language.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today presented its approach to "AI in Action" at LG World Premiere, the company's annual pre-CES event in Las Vegas. The company highlighted three core pillars behind its strategy: Affectionate Intelligence that has evolved into action-oriented AI, industry-leading products grounded in core technological excellence and a seamlessly orchestrated ecosystem that extends beyond the home to vehicles and commercial spaces – all focused on delivering tangible, everyday customer value.

LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS ITS APPROACH TO “AI IN ACTION”

Held under the theme "Innovation in tune with you," the event welcomed approximately 1,000 guests, including global media, industry experts and partners, with many more joining via live stream around the world.

An annual tradition on the eve of CES, LG World Premiere serves as a platform for LG to unveil its latest innovations and long-term direction. Today's event reaffirmed LG's commitment to customer-centric innovation that genuinely makes life better.

From Affectionate Intelligence to AI in Action

LG showcased the next chapter of its Affectionate Intelligence, first introduced two years ago. At this year's World Premiere, the company showcased how its AI now puts intelligence into Action – AI that moves beyond conversation to actively orchestrate devices, spaces and services, making everyday life more comfortable, efficient and intuitive.

Delivering Tangible Customer Value Through LG's AI in Action

The event opened with CEO Lyu Jae-cheol taking the stage. Introducing the question, "What if AI could step out of the screen and start working for us in real life?" Lyu explained how LG's approach to AI in Action is built on three pillars:

Excellence in device rooted in core technologies

A seamlessly connected ecosystem

Expansion of AI-driven solutions beyond the home

This strategy culminates in LG's Zero Labor Home vision – a future in which intelligent devices become agent appliances, and those appliances operate as a single AI system that manages daily tasks on the customer's behalf. The goal is to give customers back their most valuable resource: time.

As the physical expression of this vision, LG CLOiD was introduced as a "home-specialized agent" capable of performing tasks with its two arms and five-fingered hands, learning the home environment and continuously optimizing it. Designed for real homes, LG CLOiD combines a safety-first structure with a mobility-optimized form factor, enabling stable, precise operation even when a child or pet suddenly pulls on it, while ensuring smooth, controlled movement throughout the home.

"As a global leader in home appliances, our deep understanding of customer lifestyles is a powerful advantage," said CEO Lyu, sharing his ambition "to set a new standard for future home life through a variety of solutions, including robots."

He added that he expects the customer's AI experience "not to remain in the home, but to connect across various spaces such as vehicles, workplaces and commercial areas, becoming an integral part of their lives."

Excellence in Device Powered by Exceptional Innovation

LG also introduced a wide range of core products, showcasing industry-leading technological innovations such as its next-generation OLED TV and the AI-evolved LG SIGNATURE lineup, which applies advanced AI to elevate performance and ease of use.

1. LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV

9 Millimeters Class Thin Design: an engineering feat achieved by meticulous miniaturization of essential components and a complete re-engineering of its internal architecture to deliver a sleek Wallpaper Design.

an engineering feat achieved by meticulous miniaturization of essential components and a complete re-engineering of its internal architecture to deliver a sleek Wallpaper Design. Hype Radiant Color Technology: improving perfect blacks, perfect color and higher brightness while lowering reflection to deliver picture quality of the next OLED TVs.

improving perfect blacks, perfect color and higher brightness while lowering reflection to deliver picture quality of the next OLED TVs. True Wireless Technology: enables the Wallpaper TV to achieve its thinness, making it the thinnest OLED TV that is wireless.

2. The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator

Conversational AI: understands conversational language and provides tailored recommendations. For example, if a customer asks, "Hi LG, what's the best way to store meat for a week?" the AI suggests and sets the optimal mode.

understands conversational language and provides tailored recommendations. For example, if a customer asks, "Hi LG, what's the best way to store meat for a week?" the AI suggests and sets the optimal mode. Ingredient Recognition: enables personalized recipe recommendations based on what is inside.

3. The LG SIGNATURE Oven Range

Gourmet AI: identifies ingredients and recommends from over 80 curated recipes, turning everyday cooking into a guided, intuitive experience.

LG CLOiD: AI in Action in the Zero Labor Home

Through a short vignette of daily life, LG demonstrated how its approach to AI in Action works in real life:

Contextual Awareness and Proactive Suggestion: On the way home, a user says, "I'll be home soon," via the ThinQTM app. Based on the user's usual jogging routine and a rainy forecast, LG CLOiD suggests an alternative plan – "how about an indoor workout instead of jogging?" Orchestrated Task Handling: Before the user arrives, LG CLOiD adjusts the air conditioner and retrieves workout clothes from the dryer. Ambient Assistance for Daily Tasks: LG CLOiD folds laundry, organizes dishes and manages priorities – reducing both physical effort and mental load.

LG envisions the home robot evolving into an ambient-care agent that supports everyday life in the Zero Labor Home.

Expansion of AI-Driven Solutions Beyond the Homes to Vehicles and Commercial Spaces

LG also laid out how its Affectionate Intelligence is extending beyond the home to drive meaningful change across vehicles, workplaces and commercial facilities, with the goal of realizing a fully connected ecosystem.

LG AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions: As an Experience Architect, LG transforms vehicles into intelligent, personalized spaces powered by the company's on-device multimodal generative AI platform. This includes gaze-tracking systems, seamless home-to-vehicle entertainment and adaptive displays – leveraging AI expertise from consumer electronics to create vehicles that truly understand their occupants.

As an Experience Architect, LG transforms vehicles into intelligent, personalized spaces powered by the company's on-device multimodal generative AI platform. This includes gaze-tracking systems, seamless home-to-vehicle entertainment and adaptive displays – leveraging AI expertise from consumer electronics to create vehicles that truly understand their occupants. HVAC for the AI Era: LG's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions are being further advanced by AI. The company is strengthening its role in high-efficiency cooling for AI data centers, including business-to-government (B2G) projects in the Middle East and collaborations with companies such as GRC (immersion cooling) and Flex (data center infrastructure).

Closing the event, LG CLOiD reflected LG's Life's Good brand promise:

"The future we shared today is one where technology quietly supports people in meaningful ways. With LG's approach to AI in Action, everyday life becomes better, more meaningful and more human."

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.lg.com/global/newsroom for the latest news.

