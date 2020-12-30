LG's InstaView® Range with Air Sous Vide is the Oven Home-Gourmands have been Waiting For

With the company's innovative Air Sous Vide mode, the stylish range cooks food perfectly every time for meals that look and taste like they've been prepared by a professional every time. With precise low temperature and airflow control, vacuum sealed foods are able to lock in maximum flavor and aroma to elevate dishes to succulent new heights. LG Air Sous Vide can consistently maintain any temperature between 100 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit (38 to 96 degrees Celsius) for up to 48 hours without water, which results in more consistent dishes that take up less counter space to prepare.

With LG InstaView technology, tapping twice on the oven's glass door automatically turns on an interior light to make visually checking the progress inside a cinch. And thanks to EasyClean®, users can maintain the cleanliness of the oven and the cooktop * with no effort, no chemicals in just 10 minutes using only the power of pure water. The range also features LG's ProBake® Convection technology for quick and thorough cooking without preheating while Air Fry delivers flavorful fried treats using significantly less oil than deep frying.

For even more convenience, the LG range can be controlled and monitored using the ThinQ™ app connected to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart speakers. And LG partners SideChef, Innit, Drop, and Tovala offer helpful culinary inspiration through the hundreds of easy-to-follow recipes on their apps. Once the user has selected a recipe, cooking instructions are sent to the oven which then sets the appropriate cooking mode and temperature. With Drop and a smart Thermomix, making pizza at home is a no-brainer with ThinQ controlling the mixer settings and LG InstaView Range preheating automatically so as soon as the dough is rolled and toppings topped, the oven is good to go. And heating frozen meals from brands such as Nestlé and Kraft Heinz is as simple as scanning a barcode with Scan to Cook.

For even more added value, the new range supports Proactive Customer Care, LG's AI service solution. With just a smartphone and the ThinQ app, users can maintain the optimal performance and efficiency of compatible LG appliances for years to come.

"The 2021 LG InstaView Range integrates our most innovative cooking technologies which we're excited to introduce at next month's CES," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We're confident customers will find Air Sous Vide easier and more convenient to use than traditional water sous vide but the real vote of confidence will be in how much better the food tastes."

The 2021 LG InstaView Range with Air Sous Vide will be on display in LG's virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting January 11.

* EasyClean for the cooktop available in gas-type models only.

