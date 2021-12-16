LG'S INDOOR GARDENING APPLIANCE PRESENTS MODERN CONCEPT FOR GREENER, HEALTHIER HOMELIFE

Designed as a completely self-contained unit, LG tiiun features two shelves that can each hold up to six all-in-one seed packages along with three different kinds of seed kits. With each seed package containing 10 holes for seed germination, users can grow a variety of greens simultaneously for home-grown goodness in only four to eight weeks, faster with less mess thanks to the magic of technology and LG's advanced know-how.

A CES 2022 Innovation Award winner, LG tiiun was recognized for its innovative technology and design and for the differentiated consumer benefit it delivers. This modern smart gardening system leverages LG's technological expertise across multiple home appliance categories to deliver reliable results and an effortless, largely automated, plant cultivation process, employing various technologies from decades of expertise honed from developing advanced refrigerators, water purifiers and ventilation systems.

Utilizing LG's renowned Inverter Compressor, the Flexible Weather Control System precisely adjusts tiiun's internal temperature to create the optimal conditions for organic growth. As well as automatically regulating temperature and light to mimic the natural cycle of the day, LG's smart gardening system delivers water eight times every 24 hours while its Auto Ebb & Watering System circulates the ideal amount of moisture to help transform the seeds into healthy greens and vibrant flowers.

The internal structure of LG tiiun is designed to increase photosynthesis efficiency, amplifying the effect of the internal LED light source to speed up the growing process. The transparent door lets users watch their plants grow while still providing an airtight seal to maintain a consistent internal temperature and keep pesky insects out. With LG's mobile ThinQ™ app, users can monitor the entire germination process from afar, check or change settings and receive notifications when the water tank needs refilling.

A convenient solution for greener, healthier living at home, LG tiiun also provides value through its simple yet elegant design. Harmonizing beautifully with any style of interior décor, tiiun is showcased in two sophisticated and soothing colors: Nature Beige and Nature Green.

"LG tiiun is a practical and convenient solution for busy consumers who want to enjoy a greener, healthier lifestyle at home," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "A stylish addition to one's home or apartment, our smart gardening system makes growing herbs, leafy greens and flowers fun and simple, even for those of us with zero gardening experience."

LG tiiun and LG tiiun mini will be on virtual display in LG's digital exhibition booth during CES 2022 starting January 5. See LG tiiun and other innovative home appliances in LG Home.

1 "Green living" used only in the context of planting and cultivating. 2 Required seed packages sold separately. Availability of seed options may differ by market.

