LG ELECTRONICS TO SHOWCASE EXPANDED SKS LUXURY KITCHEN AND LAUNDRY APPLIANCE LINEUP AT KBIS 2026

The new total laundry solution embodies SKS's core values by combining advanced fabric-care technologies with refined design and intuitive usability. On show at KBIS, the SKS WashCombo™ delivers advanced washing and drying performance with a large 5.8-cubic-foot capacity. It features AI Wash & Dry with AI DD™ technology for precise, gentle fabric care. In addition, the WashCombo's Dual Inverter Heat Pump supports energy-efficient, low-temperature drying that helps preserve fabrics while reducing energy use.

Displayed alongside the WashCombo, the new SKS dryer offers a generous 9.0-cubic-foot capacity for larger loads. Its AI Sensor Dry technology intelligently detects fabric texture and moisture levels to automatically adjust drying time and temperature for effective, energy-efficient performance. The SKS laundry lineup supports flexible configurations, including a 3-in-1 system (WashCombo with 1.0-cubic-foot MiniWash™) or a streamlined pair (WashCombo and dryer), giving customers the flexibility to create customized setups for different lifestyles and spaces.

The new laundry solutions feature a seamless Full-Flat design that integrates effortlessly and elegantly with luxury interiors. Each model includes a 6.8-inch LCD touch display with customizable user-experience widgets for intuitive, personalized control and enhanced visibility. The Tilting Display Control automatically adjusts the screen angle when activated, providing a more ergonomic viewing and touch experience.

Seamless, High-Capacity 36-inch Column Freezer and Refrigerator

At KBIS 2026, SKS will introduce its first 36-inch Integrated Column Freezer and Column Refrigerator. Both products feature panel‑ready design that gives customers the flexibility to integrate custom door panels or SKS's stainless steel door panels. The products blend seamlessly into the kitchen space and built-in aesthetic while still maximizing storage capacity. Ideal for those who love entertaining at home, the new models come with differentiated Ice & Water solutions. The freezer's dual ice maker offers both standard cubed ice and 2nd generation 60mm grand Craft Ice® – perfect for whiskey on the rocks – while the refrigerator offers a discreet internal water dispenser.

The seamless, panel-ready design of the new column freezer and fridge provides a sophisticated built-in aesthetic that exudes luxury and refinement. Ultra-premium SKS quality extends to the products' interiors, which employ luxurious metal and glass door bins. Elegance and ease-of-use are further enhanced by the Wide-Top & Shelf-Emitting Lighting System. Customers can choose from two handle options – Professional(bold type) and Transitional(sleek type) – to complement their kitchen design.

Smart features further enhance convenience. The freezer's AI Ice Pro automatically increases ice production ahead of expected high-demand periods based on usage patterns, while the refrigerator's AI Fresh adjusts cooling performance prior to anticipated heavy usage to help maintain optimal food preservation. These functions can be managed via a full-touch, color wide 6.8-inch LCD display, introduced in SKS products for the first time.

36-inch Full-Flex Induction Cooktop for Versatile Cooking

The SKS 36-inch Full-Flex Induction Cooktop elevates everyday cooking with extended, flexible cooking zones that support simultaneous use of two large cookware items (up to 320 millimeters). Intelligent features include AI Water Boiling Alert, which sends real-time notifications via the cooktop display and LG ThinQ app when water reaches a boil and automatically adjusts heat output to help prevent over-boiling. Meanwhile, the innovative Power Shift Plus™ feature learns user cooking patterns to enable intuitive, hands-free control – increasing heat when a pan is moved forward and reducing it to a simmer when moved to the back.

"By expanding the SKS lineup from kitchen appliances into laundry, LG Electronics is advancing its vision for a comprehensive luxury living solution," said Steve Baek, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "With our differentiated technologies and integrated space solutions, we will continue to strengthen our leadership in the global B2B and luxury appliance markets."

Visitors to KBIS 2026 can experience the complete SKS lineup at LG's booth (#W2100, Orange County Convention Center).

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by LG Electronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite precision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international accolades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culinary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

