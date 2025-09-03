LG OLED TV BRINGS PARK SEO-BO'S NATURE-INSPIRED COLORS TO LIFE AT FRIEZE SEOUL 2025

A Master of Nature's Colors Reimagined by LG OLED TV

The "Park Seo‑Bo X LG OLED TV: Colors Drawn from Nature" exhibition showcases Park Seo-Bo's nature-inspired colors on a digital canvas. It flows from his meditative black and white colors – black drawn from the soot of an old kitchen hearth, white evoked from the stillness and quiet of Korean hanji – to vibrant colors borrowed from nature – the yellow of Jeju's canola, the pink of azalea, the green of spring leaves, and the deep orange of ripe persimmon. With self-lit pixels and perfect blacks, LG OLED TVs capture the quiet depth and nuance of Park Seo-Bo's work to bring his meditative colors to life in their truest form.

"Park Seo-Bo believed that nature speaks in colors beyond words," said Park Seung-ho, chairperson of the PARKSEOBO FOUNDATION and son of the artist. "This exhibition offers a new perspective on his works, inviting viewers not merely to observe, but to engage more deeply as participants in the experience."

At the center of the exhibition, a T-shaped installation featuring LG's latest OLED evo G5 and M5 TVs present a digitally reimagined artwork by Je Baak, art professor at Seoul National University. This digitalized artwork celebrates the pivotal moment for Park Seo-Bo when a walk under the overwhelmingly red autumn leaves struck him as both awe-inspiring and healing. In efforts to share the master's enlightenment through nature's breathtaking colors, Baak collaborated with AI to collect the different hues of autumn-leaf red found in captured moments by people all around the world. The result is a monument of shared visual experience that encapsulates autumn leaves seen through the eyes of everyone and the artist himself.

Bringing Frieze and Park Seo-Bo's Artwork to the Home

LG is bringing the Frieze art fair experience into the homes of art enthusiasts through its new LG Gallery+ app on the LG webOS platform. More than 100 select artworks from Frieze Seoul including works by Park Seo-Bo will be available for free viewing on LG Gallery+ for a certain time after the fair. LG TV owners who could not experience Frieze Seoul first-hand can now enjoy a seamless and extended viewing experience in the form of a home gallery with LG Gallery+.

"We hope LG OLED, with its ability to render deep blacks and vibrant colors with exceptional accuracy, honors the legacy of Park Seo-Bo's colors borrowed from nature," said Kate Oh, head of Experiential Marketing at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "By collaborating with world-renowned art partners such as Frieze, the Guggenheim, and MMCA, LG OLED continues to create new value in art marketing, expanding the intersection of art and technology in major cities around the world including Seoul, London, New York, and LA."

LG OLED TVs continue to champion artists and cultural institutions at the intersection of art and technology, creating new ways to experience creativity in the digital age. Discover more about LG's global art collaborations at www.LGOLEDART.com.

About Park Seo-Bo

Park Seo-Bo (1931–2023) was a pioneering figure in Korean contemporary art, known for redefining its direction in the aftermath of the Korean War. A graduate of Hongik University, he challenged institutional norms through the Anti-National-Art-Exhibition Manifesto and became a leading voice in the Dansaekhwa movement. His signature Ecriture series—ranging from pencil-based works to hanji and color variations—explored themes of repetition, materiality, and meditative process, reflecting a uniquely Korean view of nature and healing.

Beyond his artistic legacy, Park Seo-Bo was a transformative educator and cultural leader. As a professor and chairman of the Korean Fine Arts Association, he played a key role in modernizing art education and globalizing Korean art through initiatives like École de Séoul and regional festivals. His contributions were honored with Korea's highest cultural orders, and in 2019, he founded the PARKSEOBO FOUNDATION to preserve his work and support future generations in art and culture.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG OLED ART

LG OLED celebrates the merging of ground-breaking technical essence and top-line artistic creativity to inspire the art we see around us today and tomorrow. Under the LG OLED ART initiative, artists reinvent or reinterpret their artform through LG OLED's digital canvas. We redefine the artist's canvas, by introducing the brilliance of LG OLED as their ideal medium with stunning color precision and unrivaled clarity. Our motto, "We inspire art," reflects our vision to support all artists who seek to engage with digital art, embrace new forms of creativity and transcend traditional artistic boundaries. LG OLED ART has collaborated with over 40 globally acclaimed artists, including Anish Kapoor, Damien Hirst, Suh Do Ho, Kim Whanki (1913–1974), Barry X Ball, Kevin McCoy, and Six N. Five. To follow the journey of LG OLED ART, visit www.LGOLEDART.com.

